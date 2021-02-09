Lady Toppers upset Mondovi, lose twice to E-PC

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

It was a tough finish to the regular season for the Lady Hilltoppers’ basketball team as it had one win and two losses this past week.

The final week of conference and regular-season competition started on a high note for the Glenwood City girls when they defeated Mondovi on the road, 41-38 on Monday, February 1st. They then had back-to-back, away and home games on Friday and Saturday, February 5 and 6 against the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City (E-PC). Both games went to the Wolves by respective scores of 43-24 and 40-32.

With those results, Glenwood City finished tied for fifth place with E-PC in the final Dunn-St. Croix standings with identical 5-9 marks. The Toppers are 6-14 overall.

The Lady Tops played in the first round of Division four WIAA playoffs on Tuesday, February 9th when they hosted Shell Lake. The winner of that game will advance to round two and head to Webster this Friday, February 12th. The regional championship will be played on Saturday, February 13.

Mondovi

“Defense! Defense is what won this game,” commented head coach, Carly Kittilson. “We played a great defensive game. Everything from our press, adjusting our press to playing smart defense in the half court. I am so PROUD of our girls! We stuck together as a team and executed the things we needed to late in the game to get the win.”

The Toppers edged the Buffaloes 22-19 in the first half with Bella Rassbach contributing nine points in the half and Ryeah Oehlke eight.

The second half had each team scoring 19 points. Rassbach was seven-for-eight from the line (nine-for-ten for the game) in the second half to lead the Toppers. Kittilson praised Rassbach stating, “She is a leader and she did what she needed to do from the free throw line!”

That gave Glenwood City the 41-38 upset victory over Mondovi who finished fourth in the conference with an 8-5 record.

Rassbach finished the night with 16 points followed by Ryeah with 11.

In conclusion Kittilson enthused, “I am beyond happy with how our girls are playing defense together as a team!”

Glenwood City (41)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 3-9-1-16, M. Oehlke 2-4-5-8, Schutz 2-0-3-4, DeSmith 0-0-1-0, R. Oehlke 4-3-0-11, Olson 1-0-0-2. Total 12-16-10-41.

Mondovi (38)

FG-FT-F-TP: Clark 4-2-1-12, Everson 1-0-5-3, Kreibich 1-0-5-2, Poeschel 2-2-1-8, Gray 0-1-0-1, Thompson 2-0-1-5, Johnson 2-3-5-7. Total 12-8-18-38.

Glenwood City…….…….…….…22 19 – 41

Mondovi….…….…….…….…….19 19 – 38

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Rassbach. Mondovi: Clark 2, Evereson, Poeschel 2, Thompson.

E-PC – Friday

“The game didn’t go our way from start to finish,” remarked Kittilson of the Toppers’ Friday loss to the E-PC Wolves in Plum City. She stated that they had a hard time getting into the rhythm of their game both on offense and defense.

In the first half of the game that tipped off at 5 p.m., Kittilson noted that they didn’t take many shots and it showed as they only put up 12 points in the half to the Wolves’ 16.

Then in the second half, the Toppers couldn’t get their shots to fall and they were out gunned 12-27.

On a bright note, Kittilson thought that the girls did a nice job in defending the Wolves’ leading scorer Maggie Glaus holding her to just ten points. “She is a nice strong, physical post player.”

For this low scoring game, Maddie Oehlke had just over half of the Toppers’ points with 13.

Glenwood City (24)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 0-4-0-4, M. Oehlke 3-6-2-13, Schutz 0-0-4-0, DeSmith 0-0-1-0, R. Oehlke 1-1-2-3, Fayerweather 1-0-2-2, Johnson 1-0-1-2. Total 6-11-12-24.

Elmwood/Plum City (43)

FG-FT-F-TP: McDonough 1-2-0-4, I. Forster 3-5-3-11, Glaus 5-0-2-10, H. Forster 4-0-2-8, Webb 0-0-3-0, Bauer 2-0-3-6, Krogstad 2-0-0-4. Total 17-7-13-43.

Glenwood City…….…….……….12 12 – 24

Elmwood/Plum City…..…….….16 27 – 43

3-point goals: Glenwood City, M. Oehlke. Elmwood/Plum City: Bauer 2.

E-PC – Saturday

The following day the Lady Tops again played the Wolves in a Saturday afternoon matinee but unfortunately the results were the same – a GC loss.

Kittilson said that her girls continued to work hard but had a hard time getting their shots to fall in the eight-point loss to the Wolves, 32-40.

The first half ended with the Wolves ahead by four, 17-13. In the second half, it was advantage Wolves, 23-19.

One of the big differences and a game changer was the free throw percentage for the Hilltoppers which was just 38 percent, shooting eight-for-21 from the line. This was very uncharacteristic for them noted Kittilson and unfortunately what probably cost the Toppers the game.

The Oehlke sisters led the Toppers in scoring with 12 points from Ryeah and 11 from Maddie.

“Now, it’s on to playoffs! Everyone is 0-0!” Kittilson pointed out.

Glenwood City (32)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 0-3-4-3, M. Oehlke 4-2-3-11, Schutz 1-0-3-2, R. Oehlke 5-2-4-12, Olson 0-0-1-0, Fayerweather 1-1-4-4. Total 11-8-19-32.

Elmwood/Plum City (40)

FG-FT-F-TP: McDonough 2-9-4-16, I. Forster 2-2-3-7, Glaus 6-1-4-13, H. Forster 2-0-4-4, Webb 0-0-2-0, Baier 0-0-3-0. Total 12-12-20-40.

Glenwood City…….…….…….…13 19 – 32

Elmwood/Plum City….…….…….17 23 – 40

3-point goals: Glenwood City: M. Oehlke, Fayerweather. Elmwood/Plum City: I. Forster.