GC girls’ basketball beats Spring Valley, falls to Durand

by Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

With three games on the docket this past week, the Lady Hilltopper basketball team came away with two wins.

They started the week with a win against the Spring Valley Cardinals on Monday, January 18th. They followed this with a win against the rival Bulldogs on Thursday, the 21st (see related article) and unfortunately ended their week on a low note when they fell to the Durand Panthers on the road.

The Toppers (4-5 and 5-10) only have two games on the schedule for this week. They played the Vikings of Colfax, who are currently leading the conference, on Tuesday, January 26 and will host another tough team, the Mounders of Elk Mound, this Friday, January 29.

Glenwood City will then wrap up the regular season next week with games at Mondovi on Monday, February 1, and at Plum City against Elmwood/Plum Thursday, February 4 respectively. The Lady Toppers will then turn around and host Elmwood/Plum City on Saturday, February 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the regular-season finale. The WIAA regionals begin on February 9.

Spring Valley

According to head coach Carly Kittilson, her girls were determined to get the win against Spring Valley and they did it in a big way. They defeated the Cardinals 62-28 at home.

The girls got out to a great start and had a 34-18 lead at the end of the first half.

Unfortunately for the Toppers, senior starter Yasmin Mendez went down early in the first half with a leg injury and will be out for a while. Kittilson stated that the rest of the team persevered and kept pushing on.

“This showed great resilience,” noted Kittilson.

In the second half, the Lady Toppers played some great defense only allowing the Cards to score ten points. Again the second half was pretty much a blowout with the Toppers outscoring the Cardinals 28-10.

Kittilson commented, “We played with intensity, heart and were aggressive both offensively and defensively. I was very proud of the effort each player on the court and on the bench gave during this game. It was a whole team effort.”

With Mendez out, Kittilson remarked that Eliza Voeltz stepped up and had some nice drives to the hoop as well as some nice rebound put backs.

She goes on to say that, “This last week at practice we have been focusing on closing out, blocking out and looking to get the ball inside. Our girls did a great job of getting the ball inside to our girls who were posting up. Maddie Oehlke has some nice strong moves to the basket. This was a great win to start the week with.”

Maddie Oehlke led the Toppers with 16 points while pulling down seven rebounds. Bella Rassbach was next with 12 points followed by Voeltz with ten points and eight rebounds. Kendall Schutz had five steals for the night.

Glenwood City (62)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 4-4-2-12, M. Oehlke 6-4-3-16, Schutz 3-2-2-8, Voeltz 3-4-2-10, R. Oehlke 2-0-1-4, Olson 1-0-0-2, Wagner 3-0-0-6, Fayerweather 1-0-3-2, Draxler 0-2-0-2, Johnson 0-0-1-0. Total 23-16-14-62.

Spring Valley (28)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hannack 1-0-3-2, K. Graham 1-0-1-2, A. Graham 1-0-2-2, Olson 1-0-4-2, Schilling 1-2-2-4, Flanders 0-0-3-0, Vanasse 4-4-1-12, Ducklow 1-2-0-4. Total 10-8-16-28.

Glenwood City…..…..…..…..…..34 28 – 62

Spring Valley….…..…..…..……..18 10 – 28

Durand

Sadly, the game against the Durand Panthers on Friday was quite a different story. Durand, who sits in second place at the moment in Dunn-St. Croix conference, was taking no prisoners as they doubled the Toppers’ score to win 78-39.

Kittilson stated that they had a slow start with their offense against the Panthers.

“We didn’t take many shots and out of the shots we took, we didn’t knock many down in the first half,” she conceded.

The first half ended with the score – Panthers 42, Toppers 19. The second half was a little better with the Panthers scoring 36 to the Hilltoppers 20.

“I was happy with how our girls handled their press, we just had a hard time executing on offense,” concluded Kittilson.

The only Topper in double digits for the night was Maddie Oehlke with 11 points. Ryeah Oehlke finished with six points and Bella Rassbach tallied five.

Glenwood City (39)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 2-0-1-5, M. Oehlke 5-1-3-11, Schutz 0-2-4-2, DeSmith 0-0-3-0, R. Oehlke 3-0-1-6, Olson 1-0-0-3, Wagner 2-0-1-4, Fayerweather 2-0-5-4, Draxler 2-0-1-4. Total 16-3-19-39.

Durand (78)

FG-FT-F-TP: Weisenbeck 4-1-0-9, Sand 1-0-1-2, Breidung 1-0-0-2, Kilboten 3-1-0-7, Pophal 2-0-1-5, Auth 3-3-0-10, Weiss 3-0-0-7, Sabelko 5-1-1-13, Dierenbrau 1-2-0-4, Carothers 1-0-2-3, Roessler 1-0-0-2, Bauer 0-0-1-0, Pickering 0-1-0-1, Hurlbert 5-2-1-13. Total 30-11-7-78.

Glenwood City…….…..…..…….19 20 – 39

Durand….…..…..…..…..…..……42 36 – 78

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Rassbach,Olson. Durand: Pophal, Auth, Weiss, Sabelko 2, Carothers Hurlbert.