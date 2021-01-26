Clear Lake and Mondovi prove too much for Glenwood boys

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

The Glenwood City boys’ basketball team was able to play two of their three scheduled games this past week. Unfortunately, the results were not what they would have hoped for.

On Monday, January 18th they traveled to Clear Lake where they lost 36-64. Then the next evening, Tuesday, January 19th, they hosted Mondovi in a conference game where they came up short by a score of 55-74. The Toppers were supposed to host Durand on Friday but that game has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 4th.

The Toppers have three games on the schedule this week. They played Spring Valley on Monday, January 25th and will host local rival, the Boyceville Bulldogs on Thursday, January 28th and then head to Turtle Lake on Friday, January 29th.

The following week features four games in five days starting road games at Osseo-Fairchild next Monday, February 1 and in Colfax the following night, Tuesday, February 2.

Clear Lake

“It was another hard-fought game,” according to head coach Tristan Kittilson when the Hilltoppers faced off against the undefeated and ninth-ranked (in Division 4) Warriors of Clear Lake last Monday.

Kittilson went on to say that their two biggest weaknesses, unfortunately, came through during that game and those are turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds.

When the first half ended, the Toppers were down 18-40 to the Warriors.

Kittilson remarked, “We dug ourselves into quite the whole to start the game. However, we came out in the second half and really turned up the heat and pressure defensively.”

The Toppers were doing well holding the Warriors scoring down and with about nine minutes left on the clock they had the Warriors lead down to twelve points at 35-47. The Toppers were then headed to the free throw line where they hoped to bring that lead down to ten.

However, after missing both of those shots and then racking up several turnovers, the Warriors took advantage and went on a scoring splurge and never looked back, winning the half 24-18 and the game 64-36.

Brandyn Hallquist led the Toppers with 15 points and eight rebounds. Drew Olson, who returned to the lineup after an injury, was second with 13 points.

Glenwood City (36)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hallquist 4-5-3-15, Wickman 0-2-4-2, G. Janson 1-0-2-3, Olson 6-2-2-13, M. Janson 0-0-1-0, Eggert 0-1-2-1, Moe 0-0-1-0, Swenby 1-0-0-2. Total 12-8-15-36.

Clear Lake (64)

FG-FT-F-TP: Loenser 0-0-1-0, Peterson 8-0-2-18, Burbach 1-3-3-5, Blanchard 6-1-2-16, St. John 7-2-1-16, Logan 1-0-1-3, O’Bryan 1-0-2-2, Aune 0-4-1-4. Total 24-10-13-64.

Glenwood City…..…….…….….18 18 – 36

Clear Lake….…….…….…….…..40 24 – 64

3-point

goals: Glenwood City: Hallquist 2, G. Janson, Olson. Clear Lake: Peterson 2, Blanchard 3, Logan.

Mondovi

“Mondovi was a rollercoaster of game,” commented Kittilson when they hosted the Buffaloes on Tuesday night, January 12th.

Kittilson said his Toppers had a rough start and struggled against the Buffaloes 1-3-1 zone defense. However, they started chipping away at the Buffaloes and had a good rally before the half to go into the locker room only down by five points, 26-31.

Kittilson conceded that the second half was much the same with some really bad moments and some really good moments. At one point, Glenwood City even had a 36-35 lead only to see that slip away when the Toppers once again hit a rough streak and got themselves into a hole which they didn’t have time to dig out of before the game ended and the Buffaloes won 74-55.

While almost everyone that played put points on the board, it was once again Hallquist and Olson leading the way. Hallquist had 16 points for the evening followed by Olson with nine.

The results of this game put the Buffaloes in the middle of the Dunn-St. Croix conference with a 3-3 record in conference play while the Hilltoppers are near the bottom with only one conference win in six tries and are 2-8 overall.

Glenwood City (55)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hallquist 7-0-3-16, Bliese 1-0-0-3, Wickman 1-0-4-3, G. Janson 1-0-3-3, Olson 3-2-2-9, M. Janson 2-1-1-6, Eggert 1-0-1-2, Moe 2-1-0-6, Swenby 3-1-2-7. Total 21-5-16-55.

Mondovi (74)

FG-FT-F-TP: Larson 1-0-0-2, Marten 5-0-1-14, J. Falkner 8-0-2-17, W. Falkner 5-3-2-13, D. Rud 2-0-0-6, Gray 2-6-1-10, Everson 7-0-3-9, Parr 0-0-2-0, A. Rud 0-0-1-0, Brenner 0-0-2-0, Brian 1-0-2-3. Total 31-9-17-74.

Glenwood City…….…….…….…26 29 – 55

Mondovi……….…….…….………31 43 – 74

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Hallquist 2, Bliese, Wickman, G. Janson, Olson, M. Janson, Moe. Mondovi: Marten 4, J. Falkner, D. Rud 2, Everson, Brian.