WITC awards over $87,000 for spring scholarships

WITC’s loyal and generous donors continue to provide important financial assistance to the students WITC serves. The WITC Foundation awarded 191 scholarships for a total of $87,810 toward spring semester scholarships.

Victoria Hill of Colfax was awarded the Heart of the North Builders Association Scholarship.

Ethan Kahler of Emerald received the WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

“We at WITC are so thankful for all of our donors who make college a possibility for many of our students,” said Kim Pearson, executive director, WITC Foundation. “Many of our students are just one crisis away from having to give up their dreams and drop out of school. One scholarship can make a huge difference.”

Scholarships assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom supplies and more.

“I have been working full-time at a hardware store making $11 an hour,” said one scholarship recipient. “I haven’t been able to keep up with bills and the needs of a newborn by myself until I was given this extra help. Thank you to WITC donors for giving me the chance to make my dreams come true.”

There are many ways to help the WITC Foundation, from volunteering on the scholarship committee, to establishing a scholarship or making a financial contribution. Any generosity is appreciated by the Foundation and the students. For more information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.