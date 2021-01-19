UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement

STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students who received honors include:

• From Colfax: Elizabeth Affolter, Sophomore, High Honors

• From Elk Mound: Bradley Biegel, Senior, High Honors; Victoria Fasbender, Junior, Highest Honors; Alyssa Lauer, Sophomore, Honors; Kendra Potter, Senior, Highest Honors

• From Boyceville: Michaela Booth, Junior, Highest Honors; Haley Wold, Junior, High Honors

• From Glenwood City: Makenzi Gehrman, Senior, Honors

• From Knapp: Kari Hybben, First-year, Highest Honors

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.