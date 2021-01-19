Post-secondary scholarships now available for WI FFA members

MADISON – Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2020-21 Post-Secondary Scholarships.

The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website (wisconsinaged.org) under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants”. All applications are to be postmarked by March 15, 2021, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.

Applicants must be a senior in high school, or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.

“We’re thankful that each year our scholarship program helps support hard-working FFA members who are the next generation of agricultural leaders,” says John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation Executive Director. “Thank you to all of our scholarship sponsors who are committed to supporting Wisconsin FFA members pursuing their educational goals.”

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2020-21 scholarships are generously provided by the following companies, individuals, and endowed funds: Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment; Badger State Ethanol; Blain’s Farm & Fleet; Chippewa Valley Bean; ConAgra Foods; Dr. Rick & Peggy Daluge; Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association; Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley; GROWMARK, Inc.; Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment; Keith Gundlach; Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment; Lee Foundation; Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment; Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship; Star Blends; Wisconsin Agri-Business Association; WI Electric Cooperative Association; Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation, Inc.

For more information, please contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation via phone at 608-831-5058 x1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, unites individuals, organizations and companies who share a common interest in the advancement of agriculture and community leadership through FFA. Learn more about the Wisconsin FFA Foundation and sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.wisconsinffafoundation.org.