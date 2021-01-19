Local students named to CVTC President’s List

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

EAU CLAIRE – Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) announces that the following students have been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of six credits with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

• From Colfax: Katherine J. Bartlett, Cody H. Braun, Nicole Cecka, Hailey Christensen, Emmie R. Edwards, Jacob A. Frideres, Elizabeth M. Gansberg, Reed Gibson, Skyler Goulet, Christian T. Hintzman, Devra W. Marlett, Christina L. Michaels, Jennifer A. Michaels, Tiffany A. Mock, Kimberly D. Navarro, Skylar Peterson-Hagen, Hailey B. Prince, Kali J. Risler, Cierra A. Sampson, Logan R. Severson, Abby Suvada, Shelby L. Tuschl, Kimberly M. Walley, Stacy L. Winger, and E Xiong.

• From Elk Mound: Taira M. Balts, Amy J. Berres, Abigail A. Blodgett, Bobbi J. Carothers, Kimberly Carrillo, Abby Cooley, Lynn A. Crawford, Brittney R. Denny, Gene Erdman, Rian M. Flynn, Cody-Lyn Harrison, Lataya J. Hayden, Rachel J. Holm, Gabrielle Johnson, Matthew R. Klevgard, Melanie R. Knuth, Jeffrey C. Lecount, Yolanda M. Lecount, Deanna C. Leon, Nathanael J. Lind, Georgina M. Lostetter, Merecie Mensing, Jacob M. Mentzel, Lindsey A. Miller, Lelaina M. Moyer, Alexandra J. Nechanicky, Samantha Nyren, Brody Peterson, Phillip C. Pha, Elizabeth Ray, Joan M. Rich, Taya A. Schaefer, Michael Sutton, Misty A. Voss, Amber Wachsmuth, Rachel B. Westphal, Kaden R. Wright, and Julie Yang.

• From Boyceville: Ashley N. Bernhard, Diane Duerst, Robert Florie, Jennifer A. Gundlach Klatt, Dylan K. McNew, Jordan M. Nelson, Chris Pelikan, and Tyler R. Schultz.

• From Downing: Morgan M. Lee and Brandi A. Standaert.

• From Emerald: Dakota J. Phalin.

• From Glenwood City: William J. Owen and Tiffany L. Stolarczyk.

• From Knapp: Marlena J. Boldon, Maria P. Reusch, Samantha Schmitz, and Kayla C. Schultz.

• From Wheeler: Scott Micheels and Erin J. Trauernicht.

•From Wilson: Kali J. Brathol.

With over 115 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $47,452.