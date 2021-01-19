Glenwood City boys fall to conference-leading Spring Valley

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

SPRING VALLEY — After their Monday night game against Durand was postponed the Hilltoppers’ boys’ basketball team had a short week with just one game remaining for the week.

On Thursday, January 14, they ventured to Spring Valley where they took on the Cardinals who are sitting on top of the Dunn-St. Croix conference. It was a good game but unfortunately the Toppers came out on the losing end by a score of 50-66.

According to head coach Tristan Kittilson, it was a very hard fought, physical, well-played game by both teams.

It was a very competitive first half with the Toppers trailing by only eight points, 20-28, at the break. Gavin Janson led the scoring for the Toppers in the half with eight points.

The Toppers were still without the injured starter Drew Olson but played well despite this void. Unfortunately, Branydn Hallquist got into some foul trouble in the first half with three personal fouls and most of his scoring came in the second half.

In the second half, the Cardinals came out shooting well so the Toppers put a full-court press on the Cardinals that caused them a lot of problems. As a result, the Toppers were able to make some shots at their end of the court. However, the Cardinals were too tough for the Toppers and they couldn’t make up enough ground on the Cards lead.

“But, I was very happy how we completed and fought all the way to the end,” concluded Kittilson.

The Toppers again ended the half down by eight points, 30-38, with a final score of 50-66.

Hallquist finished the evening with 19 points, followed by Gavin Janson with 13, and Owen Swenby with 11.

The Toppers played Clear Lake on Monday, January 18th, Mondovi Tuesday the 19th, and will take on the Durand Panthers Thursday the 22nd at home. Glenwood City will then host Spring Valley next Monday, January 25.

Glenwood City (50)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hallquist 6-4-3-19, Bilese 1-0-0-3,Wickman 0-0-4-0, G. Janson 4-2-2-13, M. Janson 0-0-1-0, Eggert 0-0-2-0, Anderson -0-0-0-0, Moe 2-0-2-4, Swenby 4-3-2-11, Wallin 0-0-0-0. Total 17-9-16-50.

Spring Valley (66)

FG-FT-F-TP: Ducklow 9-2-3-20, M. Bauer 2-2-2-7, Stans 2-1-2-5, Stasiek 0-0-2-0, Bowman 6-0-1-4, Maier 1-1-0-3, DuMond 1-0-1-3, Bednarek 5-2-1-13, J. Bauer 0-1-0-1. Total 26-9-12-66.

Glenwood City…..…..…..…..…..20 30 – 50

Spring Valley…..…..…..…..……..28 38 – 66

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Hallquist 3, Bilese, G. Janson 3. Spring Valley: M. Bauer, Bowman 2, DuMond, Bednarek.