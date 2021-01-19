Area students named to Dean’s List for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire

Please enter your login information to view this article.

EAU CLAIRE – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,986 students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

The Dean’s list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/fall-2020-deans-list-4529/.

Students from this area who were named to the Dean’s List are:

• From Colfax: Cienna Hanson, College of Arts and Sciences; Ally Heidorn, College of Education & Human Sciences; Wesley Kallstrom, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences; Cole Kiekhafer, College of Arts and Sciences; Aza Knaack, College of Arts and Sciences; Belinda Loew, College of Education & Human Sciences; Angela Michaels, College of Business; Kaely Rieck, College of Arts and Sciences; Morgan Schleusner, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences; Kayla Scholfield, College of Arts and Sciences; Joseph Wahl, College of Arts and Sciences; Hannah Yingst, College of Education & Human Sciences; McKenna Yingst, College of Education & Human Sciences

• From Elk Mound: Kaitlyn Basley, College of Arts and Sciences; Hannah Cedarblade, College of Education & Human Sciences; Abigail Curry, College of Business; Meredith Hainstock, College of Education & Human Sciences; Hannah Hawkins, College of Education & Human Sciences; Maria Heltne, College of Education & Human Sciences; Julia Hoag, College of Arts and Sciences; Kassandra Jain, College of Education & Human Sciences; Cameron Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences; Kamryn King, College of Education & Human Sciences; Hayden Kohls, College of Business; Jonas Kohls, College of Arts and Sciences; Brittney Munthe, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences; Daniel Reither, College of Arts and Sciences; Thomas Reither, College of Arts and Sciences; Kevin Reynolds, College of Business; Jameson Rubenzer, College of Arts and Sciences; Andrea Scharlau, College of Arts and Sciences; Lauren Scharlau, College of Business

• From Boyceville: Katherine Talberg, College of Education & Human Sciences

• From Glenwood City: Madeline Wagner, College of Arts and Sciences

• From Wilson: Jonathan Corriea, College of Arts and Sciences