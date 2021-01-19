Area students named to Dean’s List at UW-River Falls

Please enter your login information to view this article.

RIVER FALLS – The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,995 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.

• From Colfax: Amanda Christianson, Sociology; Spencer Herrick, Health & Human Performance

• From Elk Mound: Hannah Carlson, Animal Science; Kameri Meredith, Biomedical and Health Science; Brook Plaszcz, Animal Science; Sarah Sweeney, Marketing Communications

• From Boyceville: Steven Rasmussen, History; Noelle Wheeldon, Biology, Computer Science & Info System

• From Downing: Kaitlin Lee, Biomedical and Health Science; Leslie Ludtke, Geographic Information Science, Geology; Margaret Wallin, Stage and Screen Arts

• From Emerald: Allen Croes, Agricultural Engineering Tech; Emily McNamara, Accounting

• From Glenwood City: Rachel Skinner, Dairy Science

• From Knapp: Jasmine Windsor, Elementary Education

• From Wheeler: Megan Hintzman, Exploratory; Madysn Riek, Animal Science

• From Wilson: Isaac Nilssen, Business Administration