After a pair of tough losses, third game of week proves the charm for Topper girls

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

After a couple of tough losses, the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team ended last week’s action on a high note by defeating Spring Valley on the road last Thursday, January 7 by a score of 61-54.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Hilltoppers had fallen short to Clear Lake, 58-46, at home Monday, January 4, and on the road the following evening, January 5, to Elk Mound by the count of 80-51.

After going 1-2 in its most recent games, Glenwood City is currently 2-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix and 3-7 overall as it prepares to play four games in an eight-day span that began with home contests against Augusta and Mondovi on Monday and Tuesday, January 11 and 12. The Toppers then hit the road for a game in Durand this Friday, January 15 with the league-leading Panthers followed by a return matchup against Spring Valley at home next Monday, January 18.

Clear Lake

It was a hard fought game in Glenwood City when the Warriors of Clear Lake came to take on the Lady Toppers on the hardwood court this past Monday, January 4th. This was the second time these two teams faced off this season. Although the overall result was the same, the Toppers losing 46-58, the effort was great.

“We didn’t get the win, but the girls played extremely hard all the way to the last second of the game,” remarked head coach Carly Kittilson. “I am very happy with the effort and enthusiasm both on the court and on the bench. Every player in our program plays an important role on our team. The girls support each other and work hard every day.”

The Lady Tops were aggressive on defense and worked hard on trying to contain Maddie Rosen, the Warriors post player, and held her to just nine points in the first half. By the end of the first half, the Hilltoppers were only trailing by four points, 24-28, thanks in part to their aggressive defense and Maddie Oehlke’s shooting game. The GC senior sank three from outside the arc to lead the Toppers first-half scoring with nine points.

In the second half, the Toppers were able to slow down the Warriors outside shot better but Rosen got the best of them at the post scoring seventeen points in the latter half. For the Toppers, it was Maddie Oehlke who once again led the scoring with eleven points in the half. The Warriors outscored the Toppers 30-22 in the half.

“Overall, Maddie Ohelke had some big shots for us and she made some nice three pointers to help keep us in the game,” noted Kittilson. “She ended with twenty points on the night. I was very proud of each girl on the team and we are hoping to build off of our strengths and keep improving our weaknesses.”

Kendall Schutz led in assists with five and Yasmin Mendez led in rebounds with six followed by Bella Rassbach, Schutz, Ryeah Oehlke, and Delaine Fayerweather who each had five. Fayerweather also had three steals on the night.

Glenwood City (46)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 4-0-1-9, M. Oehlke 8-0-4-20, Mendez 1-0-2-2, Schutz 3-0-3-7, R. Oehlke 1-0-1-2, Fayerweather 2-2-1-6. Total 19-2-12-46.

Clear Lake (58)

FG-FT-F-TP: McIntire 0-0-1-0, K. Rosen 2-0-1-6, Monson 1-0-1-3, L. Rosen 3-2-2-8, B. Cress 0-0-0-0. E. Cress 5-0-2-15, M. Rosen 11-4-2-26. Total 22-6-9-58

Glenwood City…..…..…..…..…..24 22 – 46

Clear Lake…..…..…..…..…..…..28 30 – 58

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Rassbach, M.Oehlke 4, Schutz. Clear Lake: K. Rosen 2, Monson, E. Cress 5.

Elk Mound

On Tuesday, January 5, the Lady Toppers traveled to Elk Mound to take on the Mounders where they lost 51-80.

According to Kittilson, the Lady Tops put on a nice press against the Mounders at the beginning of the game, however, against the Mounders’ press they turned the ball over too many times. Kittilson went on to say that her Lady Toppers had a hard time settling down and playing their offensive game.

The Mounders outscored the Toppers in the first half by twenty points, 47-27, with the help of seven, three pointers. Delaine Fayerweather scored 11 points in the first half, just over half of her team-leading points.

“The girls continued to work hard, but between the turnovers on the press and Elk Mound’s hot shooting, we just were not able to get ourselves back into the game,” remarked Kittilson.

The Hilltoppers put up 24 points in the second half compared to the Mounders’ 33.

Kittilson praised the play of Fayerweather noting that she had a good night shooting. “She made some nice shots for us.” Fayerweather led the team with twenty points, followed by Maddie Oehlke with eight. Ryeah Oehlke grabbed eight rebounds.

Glenwood City (51)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 0-4-3-4, M. Oehlke 3-2-4-8, Mendez 3-1-2-7, Schutz 0-1-4-1, R. Oehlke 3-0-0-6, Olson 1-0-0-3, Fayerweather 8-3-3-20, Draxler 1-0-0-2. Total 19-11-16-51.

Elk Mound (80)

FG-FT-F-TP: Emery 5-1-1-15, K. Mohr 0-2-0-2, Levra 1-1-2-3, Hollister 1-0-0-3, Blaskowski 8-5-1-23, K. Rhude 1-1-3-3, Schreiber 1-0-2-2, S. Rhude 8-1-1-17, M. Mohr 5-1-3-12. Total 30-12-13-80.

Glenwood City…..…..…..…..…..27 24 – 51

Elk Mound…..…..…..…..…..…..47 33 – 80

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Olson, Fayerweather. Elk Mound: Emery 4, Hollister, Blaskowski 2, M. Mohr.

Spring Valley

For the Lady Hilltoppers, the third game of the week was the charm when they came away with a victory against the Spring Valley Cardinals on the road on Thursday, January 7th. With this win the Toppers are now 2-3 in conference play.

Once again, the Toppers put on a press right away. Kittilson stated that the girls started the game very strong. “We had great intensity and gave a lot of effort.”

Offensively, Yasmin Mendez got things going for the Toppers when she hit a nice three pointer.

“It is always nice to get that first bucket to go in,” enthused Kittilson. “I was very proud of how our girls worked together on our press to get some quick turnovers to lead to fast points.”

The Toppers lead 29-17 at the end of the first half. Maddie Oehlke led the scoring in the first half with eight points followed by Devyn Olson who came off the bench to add seven more in the half.

In the second half, the Cardinals had a better scoring half with 37 points to the Toppers’ 32. With many fouls from both teams, about forty percent of the points came from the free throw line. In the half, the Toppers were 14-for-21 from the charity line while the Cardinals went 11-for-15.

Delaine Fayerweather led the Lady Tops with 18 points followed by Bella Rassbach with 11 and Maddie Oehlke and Devyn Olson with nine each. Kittilson noted that Devynn Olson came in the game and hit some nice shots and played nice defense. She also praised Delanie Fayerweather saying she had a nice shooting night.

Kittilson concluded, “There were a lot of fouls called on both teams, so the game got a little closer in the end with made free throws. But I was very pleased with how we had perseverance and pulled out the win.”

Glenwood City (61)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 4-3-2-11, M. Oehlke 3-3-5-9, Mendez 1-0-5-3, Schutz 1-2-4-4, Voeltz 0-0-3-0, R. Oehlke 2-3-0-7, Olson 3-3-1-9, Fayerweather 7-4-3-18. Total 21-18-23-61.

Spring Valley (54)

TP: Graham 9, Olson 6, Schilling 14, Flanders 2, Vanasse 11, Ducklow 12. Total 54.

Glenwood City…..…..…..…..…..29 32 – 61

Spring Valley…..…..…..…..…..…..17 37 – 54

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Mendez.