Somerset Spartans spear Hilltopper boys

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

SOMERSET — The Hilltoppers boys’ basketball team traveled to Somerset last Tuesday, December 29th to take on another division three team when they went up against the 8-2 Spartans of the Middle Border Conference. Although they started strong, the Toppers couldn’t finish strong and ended up losing 42-66 after being tied at halftime.

The Hilltoppers had a good start to the game and even took the lead early in the first half. According to Glenwood City head coach Tristan Kittilson, his squad hit a slump in the middle of the first half but continued to battle. Unfortunately, the end of the first half didn’t go the way the Hilltoppers would have liked when the Spartans scored the last four points of the half to tie the game at 21.

Gavin Janson led the Toppers in the first half when he scored eight of his game total 11 points which included two from outside the arc.

Kittilson admitted that they really struggled in the second half.

Glenwood City turned the ball over several times while being pressed and gave up too many second chance points. Despite all this, the Hilltoppers were able to keep the game fairly close at the beginning of the second half. With about ten minutes left to play, the Toppers were only down by five points at 27-32.

Unfortunately, the Toppers poor play continued and the Spartans made a run and never looked back. They outscored the Toppers 45-21 in the second half to win 66-42.

Kittilson remarked that Gavin Janson shot the ball well and Brandyn Hallquist had some nice plays. They both finished the game with eleven points.

The Toppers, who are now 2-3 on the season, played at Elk Mound on Monday, January 4th and will be back at home on Friday, January 8th when they take on Elmwood/Plum City. Next Monday, January 11 Glenwood City will begin a three-game road trip in Durand followed by games in Spring Valley on January 14 and Clear Lake on Monday, January 18.

Glenwood City (42)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hallquist 4-1-3-11, Bilese 2-0-0-4, Wickman 0-0-1-0, G. Janson 4-0-2-11, Olson 2-0-2-4, M. Janson 1-2-0-5, Eggert 0-0-3-0, Moe 1-0-1-2, Swenby 2-0-0-5. Total 16-3-12-42.

Somerset (66)

FG-FT-F-TP: Waskul 0-0-1-0, Pitcher 3-0-2-6, Siggens 1-0-1-2, Kreibich 5-0-1-13, Ortiz 5-2-1-12, Hoff 1-0-1-3, Wink 2-3-1-7, Dendinger 2-0-1-4, Ellickson 1-3-0-5, Cook 5-1-0-11, DeJongh 0-0-1-0, Gebheim 1-0-0-2, Gazdik 0-1-1-1. Total 27-10-8-66.

Glenwood City……………………21 21 – 42

Somerset…………………………..21 45 – 66

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Hallquist 2, G. Janson 3, M. Janson. Somerset: Kreibich 3, Hoff.