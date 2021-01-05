Northwestern Tigers tame Topper wrestlers

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — The Northwestern Tigers won nine of the 14 matches including five by fall to double up Glenwood City, 48-24, in an early afternoon non-conference wrestling dual held last Tuesday, December 29, on the Hilltoppers’ home mat.

The Tigers made the long trek from Maple, WI, beating the snow and Toppers, with three straight victories to open and close the dual.

State-ranked (currently 2nd at 106 pounds) Ian Radintz, along with Gabe Knops and Peyton Rassbach each registered pins for Glenwood City while the team’s remaining six points came on a forfeit to Savanna Millermon.

Besides the five pins, Northwestern registered a technical fall, major and regular decisions, and a forfeit to claim the victory.

Northwestern received a forfeit at 182 pounds to open the dual and added a pair of first-period pins at 195 pounds and heavyweight (285).The Tigers’ Ian Smith stuck GC’s Aaron Brigham in 36 seconds, following Trent Orlowski’s 1:04 pin of Topper Trenton McNamara for a quick 18-0 advantage. There was a double forfeit at 220 pounds.

Savanana Millermon took the forfeit at 106 pounds for Glenwood City’s first points and Radintz followed with a fall against the Tigers’ Ethan Mueller at 3:06 of their 113-pound match to pull the Toppers within six at 18-12.

In the best match of the day, Toppers’ senior Andy Grant battled Northwestern’s Camren Benesch into overtime at 120 pounds before falling 4-2 on a takedown in the first overtime period.

The Tigers followed that close win with another pin at 132 pounds. There Markus Brown took GC freshman Jonas Draxler to the mat in 1:29 for a 31-12 lead.

Glenwood City then narrowed its deficit to seven, 31-24, on back-to-back pins by sophomore Gabe Knops and freshman Peyton Rassbach. Knops stuck the Tigers’ Parker Follis at 3:18 of the middle stanza. Rassbach answered with a six himself, taking his opponent, Mark Jarman, to the mat just before the first-period clock expired (1:55).

But the visitors from the North put the dual out of the Hilltoppers’ reach with three consecutive wins to end the competition. Glenwood City’s Thomas Moede lost on a 20-5 technical fall to Tanner Kaufman at 152, and Will Standaert and Noah Brite were victims of pin falls to their Northwestern opponents at 160 and 170 pounds.

Glenwood City fell to 1-2 in its final home contest of the season.

The Toppers will finish out the remainder of their schedule on the road beginning this Thursday, January 7, with a quad at Somerset that also includes New Richmond and Spring Valley/Elmwood (which will count as a conference dual). The following Thursday, January 14, Glenwood City will partake in a triangular meet at Frederic High School against Luck and Unity and wrap up the regular season in Durand on Thursday, January 21, with matches against Osceola, Prescott, and Durand (which will also count as a conference dual).

Over the holiday break, the WIAA informed schools that beginning this month (January) schools would be allowed to compete in triangular or quadrangular meets but must still adhere to the 6-day rule which requires a period of 6 days between competitions.

Northwestern 48, Glenwood City 24

182-Shane Schiff (NW) received a forfeit; 195-Ian Smith (NW) pinned Aaron Brigham (GC), 0:36; 220-Double Forfeit; 285-Trent Orlowski (NW) pinned Trenton McNamara (GC), 1:04; 106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received a forfeit; 113- Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Ethan Meller (NW), 3:06; 120-Camren Benesch (NW) dec. Andy Grant (GC), SV-1 4-2; 126-Logan Trautt (NW) majored James Knight (GC), 12-0; 132-Markus Brown (NW) pinned Jonas Draxler (GC), 1:29; 138-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Parker Follis (NW), 3:18; 145-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Mark Jarman (NW), 1:55; 152-Tanner Kaufman (NW) tech falled Thomas Moede (GC), 20-5; 160-Braden Trautt (NW) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 0:28; 170- Jesse Larson (NW) over Noah Brite (GC), 1:51.