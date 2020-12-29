Elk Mound boys fall short against E/PC

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

Returning to Dunn-St. Croix Conference play, the Mounder boys went on the road to take on the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves last Tuesday, December 22. After leading by a single point late in the game, the Wolves went to the free throw line and knocked down two of four shots to defeat the Mounders 49-47.

Elk Mound is now 2-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Elk Mound was down 26-15 at the intermission with Ryan Bohl scoring 10 of those points.

“We dug ourselves a pretty big hole in the first half,” coach Michael Kessler said. “I thought the shots we took were good shots but we just weren’t able to knock them down.”

The Mounders more than doubled their first half score with 32 points which included five treys for their comeback, but Basil Gilles put two free throws in with just seconds left. The Mounders had a final chance to tie or win but missed their shot.

Bohl finished with 22 points with four triples and Kaden Russon added nine with one long shot while Ryan Bartz tacked on five points with a trey and a deuce. It didn’t help matters when Elk Mound went two-of-five at the foul line and the Wolves had 21 chances and made 14 of them. The Mounders also shot just 20 percent from behind the arc, canning seven-of 34 attempts.

“Our guys showed tremendous resolve in the second half and battled back with tremendous effort,” Kessler said. “I’m proud of the effort they put together in the half,” he concluded.

Elk Mound was scheduled to play at Stanley-Boyd December 29 and at home against Fall Creek December 30. The Mounder will return to conference action on Monday, January 4, when they host Glenwood City. As usual, check with the school website for any changes.