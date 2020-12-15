Welk named to dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOURBONNAIS, IL – Desirae Welk of Colfax, WI was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2020 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.