| logout
Welk named to dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University
PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
BOURBONNAIS, IL – Desirae Welk of Colfax, WI was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2020 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.