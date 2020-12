Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

DE PERE, WI – Kayla Ruppelt of Elk Mound, Nyah Anderson of Glenwood City, and Emma Scholler of Glenwood City, were among among the students who have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.