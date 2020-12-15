Hilltopper boys use scoring surge to collar Bulldogs

Please enter your login information to view this article.

BOYCEVILLE — In just its first contest of the new season, the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team accomplished something it couldn’t do all of last season – win a game.

And the Hilltoppers did so at the expense of their closest rivals – the Bulldogs of Boyceville.

Glenwood City used a 26-2 run that spanned the final nine minutes of the first half and the first five minutes of the second half to pull away and defeat Boyceville, 60-37, in the Dunn-St. Croix opener played last Tuesday, December 8 on the Bulldogs’ home court.

The win gave the Hilltoppers a 1-0 start while the Bulldogs slipped to 0-2.

“It was a very good win for our guys,” said Glenwood City head coach Tristan Kittilson of his squad’s 23-point victory. “I was very happy for the boys.”

But his enthusiasm for the win was tempered by the fact that the Toppers didn’t play all that well and neither did the Bulldogs.

“We didn’t play particularly well,” said Kittilson. “But I think we learned a lot from that game and look to build on an even stronger performance on Thursday (against Colfax).”

Both teams struggled handling the ball and shooting throughout the contest.

While Boyceville outshot Glenwood City from beyond the three-point arc – seven to four, the Bulldogs made just seven other hoops and were only 2-for-8 from the free throw line. That is where the Hilltoppers enjoyed a sizable advantage, sinking 20 of their 30 free tosses to go along with 14 other two-point hoops.

“We got great contributions from a lot of guys,” noted Kittilson. “We played aggressive.”

In all, nine different Hilltoppers scored points in the win with Drew Olson and Maxwell Janson leading the way with a dozen and 11 points respectively. Justin Moe tallied nine and Gavin Janson finished with eight.

“Offensively was a struggle,” stated Colby Dotseth, Boyceville’s second-year head coach. “When we got to the rim we struggled to finish but we did shoot pretty well from the 3 point line as we made 7 threes as a team.”

While the Bulldogs had a pair of 12-point scorers in seniors Walker Retz and Connor Sempf, most of which came in the first half, and freshman Caden Wold added 11, only one other Boyceville player – Grant Kaiser – scored and that was a basket late in the game.

But when the game got underway, it looked as though the Bulldogs would run away with the contest.

Walker Retz canned a three-point shot to open the game. 30 seconds later Caden Wold slashed down the lane for the easy lay in and Connor Sempf followed with a trey on the Bulldogs next possession to put the home team up 8-0 with less than two minutes gone in the game.

Junior Drew Olson finally put the Toppers on the scoreboard with a pair of fouls shot at 15:02.

Sempf added a pair of free throws to the Bulldogs score, making the score 10-2, after coming up with a steal and drawing a foul on a shot attempt.

Gavin Janson netted a triple for the Toppers which prompted Boyceville to ask for a timeout with 13:36 to play.

But instead of a home score, Glenwood City narrowed its deficit to three with a Max Janson hoop.

Sempf found his way along the baseline for a nice drive and basket only to have Justin Moe respond with a nice driving lay in for the Hilltoppers. Olson followed with a two-point score on GC’s next possession to pull the Toppers to within a point of Boyceville at 12-11, with 11:34 on the clock.

Walker Retz pushed the Boyceville advantage to three points with a nice basket off an inbounds pass, Drew Olson added a charity toss to the Toppers’ score before Retz scored down low to keep the Bulldogs in front 16-14.

Justin Moe, who tallied nine points in the game, scored on another drive to the basket to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 16-14 and prompting a timeout from the Boyceville bench with 9:05 remaining in the first half.

Coming out of the break, Retz swished a triple from the top of the arc to give the Bulldogs a 5-point cushion.

But the Bulldogs’ lead quickly disappeared and they would never again have the advantage in the game as the Toppers embarked on a decisive 14-0 scoring run over the next seven plus minutes of the first half.

Brandyn Hallquist sank the opening throw of a two-shot foul to start the Glenwood City scoring splurge. Maxwell Janson then sandwiched a basket, a pair of free throws and a three-point hoop around a Drew Olson basket as the Hilltoppers forged a 24-19.

Boyceville coach Colby Dosteth asked and received a timeout at 4:20 but it did little to stem the Toppers’ momentum.

Although there was no scoring for the next two minutes, Drew Olson eventually got Glenwood City rolling once more with a hoop at 2:22 and Moe added his third basket of the half for a 28-19 Glenwood City lead.

Boyceville finally broke its scoring drought on a long inbounds pass to Connor Sempf for a hoop at 1:33 after which the Bulldogs asked for a timeout.

Following the timeout, the Toppers’ Owen Swenby added his only basket of the game to give visiting Glenwood City a 30-21 halftime lead.

The Hilltoppers came out of the intermission and nailed consecutive triples; the first by Gavin Janson and the latter off the hands of Justin Moe to extend the Glenwood City advantage to 15 points.

Olson would then add two charity tosses and Mitchell Bliese scored a layup to push the GC lead to 40-21.

A long 3-point basket by Caden Wold at 12:55 not only gave the Bulldogs their first points of the second half but ended the Toppers ten-point run.

Olson scored a basket for the Toppers and following yet another Boyceville timeout, Sempf countered with a trey to bring the Boyceville deficit back down to 15 points.

Max Janson converted a pair of free throws which Wold answered with another three causing Glenwood City to take a timeout.

Walker Retz came away with a steal and score following the break as the Bulldogs now trailing by a dozen points. A free throw and basket from Brady McCarthy, however, put the GC advantage back to 15.

Olson added a free throw and Hallquist and Gavin Janson each scored two-point baskets to build the Toppers lead to 20 at 52-32 prompting Doseth and the Bulldogs to use another timeout with 5:41 left in the game.

Boyceville emerged from the timeout and got a basket from Grant Kaiser and trey from Wold, his third of the half, to make the Bulldogs deficit back down to 15 at 52-37.

But Boyceville would not score another point.

Instead, Glenwood City connected on eight consecutive foul shots – four straight by Bryce Wickman and a pair from Bliese and McCarthy – to end the game and give the Toppers a 60-37 victory, its first since a 79-45 triumph over Boyceville back on February 18, 2019.

The Toppers out-rebounded the Bulldogs 34 to 24 and had 12 turnovers compared to 23 by the host.

Glenwood City hosted and lost to Colfax 61-52 on Thursday while Boyceville had its game in Mondovi cancelled due to a COVID-related issue.

The Toppers played Cadott at home in a non-conference game Monday, December 14 and will host Prescott next Tuesday, December 22.

Meanwhile, Boyceville’s games this week against Gilmanton and Durand have both been cancelled due to COVID-related issues. The Bulldogs will not return to action until next Tuesday, December 22 for a home non-conference contest against Lake Holcombe.

Glenwood City (60)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hallquist 2-1-1-5, Bliese 1-2-2-4, Wickman 0-4-2-4, G. Janson 3-0-2-8, Olson 3-6-2-12, McCarthy 1-3-2-5, M. Janson 3-4-1-11, Moe 4-0-3-9, Swenby 1-0-2-2. Totals 18-20-17-60.

Boyceville (37)

FG-FT-F-TP: Retz 5-0-5-12, Wold 4-0-2-11, Sempf 4-2-4-12, Kaiser 1-0-1-2. Totals 14-2-22-37.

Glenwood City……………………30 30 – 60

Boyceville…………………………21 16 – 37

3-point goals: Boyceville (7), Walker Retz 2, Caden Wold 3, Connor Sempf 2; Glenwood City (4), Gavin Janson 2, Maxwell Janson, Justin Moe.