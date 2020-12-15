Glenwood City Hilltopper boys suffer close loss to Colfax Vikings on hardwood

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — The Hilltopper boys’ basketball team were looking to take the momentum of their first game victory with them as they hosted the Colfax Vikings on Thursday, December 10th.

The Vikings, however, had other plans as they beat the Toppers by a score of 61-52.

It was fairly close at the start, although the Toppers never had a lead throughout the contest.

The Vikings, who are under the direction of new head coach Mark Noll, grabbed the opening basket on a drive off the glass. The Toppers tied it with two from Drew Olson in the paint. Noah Heidorn then gave Colfax a 5-2 lead when he hit a jump shot and was fouled by Brandyn Hallquist and converted the foul shot. Hallquist made up for it with a three to tie the game at five all.

The Vikes then went on a four-point run to make it 9-5. Once again, the Toppers came back to tie the game on baskets by Max Janson and Mitchell Bliese, off a rebound put back.

The Vikings then added six more points which also gave them a lead that they would never relinquished.

Gavin Janson scored a bucket to break the Vikings run but two free throws and two in the paint from the Vikings gave them a 19-11 lead. Hallquist scored both of his two foul shots only to have the Vikes answer back for two to make it 21-13.

The Hilltoppers then scored five straight points, a baseline jumper by Max Janson and a three-pointer from his brother Gavin, to pull within three at 21-18. The Vikes and Toppers traded threes and Max Janson connected on a pair of charity tosses to get the Topper boys within a point at 24-23 with 4:18 left in the first half.

But the Vikings went on a 13-0 run to make it 37-23 causing the Toppers took a time out with 1:54 left in the opening half. Brady McCarthy hit a pair of free throws to break the Vikes scoring streak. The teams traded hoops and it was 39-27 at the half.

The Toppers got the ball to open the second half and scored on a nice alley oop to Hallquist. Olson drove the baseline for two and Gavin Janson scored on a fast break and Hallquist hit the back end of a two-shot foul to get the Hilltoppers back to within five points, 39-34, before the Vikings broke its scoring drought when they came up with a steal and scored at the 12:45 mark.

The Vikings then hit a three pointer and Justin Moe responded with two free throws to make it 44-36 with 10:54 on the clock.

Despite the Vikes starter Hunter Rebak fouling out with over nine and a half minutes left, they slowly pulled the lead out to 18 points, 61-43, their largest of the game with about three minutes left. The Toppers scored the final nine points of the contest on a pair of foul shots by Olson and Owen Swenby, a three by Gavin Janson and a steal and score form McCarthy.to make the final score: Vikings 61, Toppers 52.

“Overall this was a disappointing night for us! We got off to a slow start and allowed too many points in the first half with defensive breakdowns,” remarked Glenwood City head coach Tristan Kittilson.

He went on to say that they struggled to hit their outside shots and finish at the basket.

“We also got out rebounded which hurt which provided too many second chance points!” state Kittilson.

Colfax also had 16 steals and forced the Toppers into 29 turnovers.

Kittilson noted that they had flashes of nice plays and execution.

“I liked our effort for the majority of the game, but in the end they played better and made more than us!” he said.

Hallquist put up 15 points for the Toppers followed by Gavin Janson with 12 and Max Janson with nine.

Colfax was led by the senior trio of Noah Heidorn, Caden Erickson and Tanner Hoffman who tallied 16 and 15 points each respectively.

The Hilltoppers, who are currently 1-1, hosted Cadott on Monday, December 14th and are scheduled to play Prescott next Tuesday, December 22nd at home.

Glenwood City (52)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hallquist 4-6-3-15, Bliese 1-0-1-2, Wickman 0-0-5-0, G. Janson 5-0-1-12, Olson 2-2-4-6, McCarthy 1-2-1-4, M. Janson 3-2-1-9Eggert 0-0-0-0, Moe 0-2-3-2, Swenby 0-2-0-2. Total 16-16-19-52.

Colfax (61)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hydukovic 1-1-3-3, Erickson 5-1-1-15, Albrict 0-1-0-2, Hoffman 7-0-3-15, Lenz 0-0-3-0, Heidorn 3-5-2-16, Reisdorf 1-0-1-2, Rebak 4-0-5-8, Gibson 0-0-2-0. Total 21-8- 20-61.

Glenwood City……….….….…..27 25 – 52

Colfax….….….….….….….……..39 22 – 61

3-point goals: Glenwood City, Hallquist, G. Janson 2, M. Janson. Colfax, Erickson 4, Hoffman, Heidorn.