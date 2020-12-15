GC girls’ basketball loses to Durand, Cadott and Colfax

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

It was a tough week for the Glenwood City Lady hoopsters as they lost all three of their contests to fall to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in Dunn-St. Croix play.

The week started off with a 30-58 loss to the visiting Panthers of Durand on Monday, December 7th followed by a 36-72 non-conference defeat when the Toppers traveled to Cadott on Thursday, December 10th. The week finished with their closet competition, a 43-49 loss to the Colfax Vikings at home this past Friday, December 11th.

The Lady Tops played Monday, December 14th at Clear Lake and are scheduled to play Elmwood/Plum City this Friday, December 18th at home. The finish their pre-holiday schedule by hosting Clayton next Monday, December 21.

Durand

According to Toppers’ head coach Carly Kittilson, the girls started the game with some strong defensive stops and were able to get a couple early baskets.

“After some time though we were not able to finish our shots and we were stuck on some point totals for far too long,” noted Kittilson.

The Panthers then started to hit their outside shots as well as get some put back baskets off of rebounds. The Panthers landed five of their six three pointers for the game in the first half.

“The last few minutes before halftime seem to be a crucial time for our girls and we need to figure out how to go into halftime with the lead and momentum,” acknowledged Kittilson.

The Toppers went into the half trailing by 18 points, 9-27.

Kittilson conceded that they had way too many turnovers and they started to try and force or rush passes against the Panther’s press.

“We need to relax, stay calm and take control,” stated Kittilson, “In the end, we need to finish our shots strong around the basket and not have as many turnovers.”

“I was proud in the second half, we went on a little run to get some points up on the board,” concluded Kittilson.

For the night Delanie Fayerweather was the closest to double digits with nine points, followed by Yasmin Mendez with seven.

Glenwood City (30)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach1-0-2-2, M. Oehlke 1-2-3-4, Mendez 3-1-2-7, Schutz 1-1-1-3, R. Oehlke 0-3-3-3, Fayerweather 3-2-3-9, Johnson 1-0-1-2. Total 10-9-15-30.

Durand (57)

FG-FT-F-TP: Weisenbeck 1-0-1-2, Breidung 2-0-0-4, Kiboten 4-1-3-10, Pophol 0-0-1-0, Auth 3-2-0-9, Weis 0-1-1-1, Sabelko 3-0-3-7, Carothers 3-2-1-11, Kitchner 1-0-1-2, Bauer 0-0-1-0, Hurlburt 5-2-1-12. Total 22-8-14-58.

Glenwood City…….………………9 21 – 30

Durand……………………………27 31 – 57

3-point goals: Glenwood City, Fayerweather. Durand, Kiboten, Auth, Sabelko, Carothers 3.

Cadott

In the game against the Cadott Hornets, the Lady Toppers came out with some nice defense and some big rebounds, however, their offense was another story.

With their first few offensive possessions, Glenwood City had some unforced turnovers. It took several minutes for the team’s first shot to fall.

Kittilson stated that it is an issue right now. “We need to get the ball in the hoop. We are making some strong moves to the basket, we just need to finish the shot up strong.”

The Toppers put up 20 points to the Hornets 42 at the end of the first half.

Things didn’t get much better as the Hornets outscored the Hilltoppers 30-16 in the second half.

“Cadott played a great defensive game against us and we had a hard time attacking the gaps of their zone at first. Overall, we need to take care of the ball, make our shots, move our feet and rebound,” Kittilson commented on the evening’s results.

Fayerweather and Maddie Oehlke each had nine points for the evening followed by Bella Rassbach with eight. Rassbach also pulled down ten rebounds, had four assists and two steals.

Glenwood City (36)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 4-0-1-8, M. Oehlke 3-3-1-9, Mendez 0-2-1-2, Schutz 3-0-4-6, R. Oehlke 1-0-0-2, Fayerweather 4-1-1-9. Total 15-6-8-36.

Cadott (72)

TP: Goodman 2, Eiler 13, Goetti 8, Wellner 8, Barone 6, Kowalczyk 27, Ryan 8. Total 72.

Glenwood City………………….20 16 – 36

Cadott……………………………42 30 – 72

Colfax

Friday’s D-SC conference game against the Colfax Vikings started slow, with the Vikings taking a 5-1 lead (Maddie Oehlke had a free throw). Maddie then added a 12-foot jumper to get the Toppers at 3-5. The Vikings then added four more points, before Kendall Schutz drained a three off an inbounds pass to make it 6-9.

The Lady Vikes then put up eleven unanswered points to increase their lead to 20-6 before Delanie Fayerweather stopped the run with a pair of charity tosses (20-8). After the Vikings hit a three pointer, Fayerweather scored two more. The Vikings then added a free throw to lead 24-10.

Yasmin Mendez then hit a three to spark a 7-1 Toppers run that also included four consecutive free throws by Maddie Oehlke to make it 25-17. Colfax had an 8-5 advantage in the final three minutes of the half to lead 33-22 at intermission.

The Lady Toppers started fast in the second half as Bella Rassbach, who had a quiet first half, drained a three. The Hilltoppers then came up with the steal and Maddie Oehlke landed one from outside the arc and suddenly they were within five at 28-33. But a six-point Vikings’ scoring run built the Colfax lead back to 11 at 39-28.

The Toppers got a fast-break hoop from Fayerweather and free throw from Maddie Oehlke to get the deficit back to six only to have the Vikes hit one outside the arc and one inside for a 44-33 lead with 11:15 to play as the Toppers took a timeout.

But points suddenly came at a premium as the teams had a hard time getting the ball through the hoop after the timeout. The Toppers had the advantage over the Vikes in the final minutes, 10-5, but fell short 49-43. Schutz, Maddie Oehlke and Ryeah Oehlke had 2 points each and Rassbach four points during that span.

Maddie Oehlke was the Toppers’ leader in scoring for the night with 15 points.

Coach Kittilson felt it was a very competitive game from start to finish. “I thought we did some things very well.” However, she did note that they had a lot of shots close to the basket that they didn’t finish.

She also stated that they got in foul trouble in the first half, which allowed the Vikings to rack up points from the free throw line.

On a bright note Kittilson remarked, “I really liked the energy we started the second half with. We had back-to-back 3s and cut the lead to five. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to close the gap from five points down. I’m really proud of how my girls competed and never gave up.”

Glenwood City (43)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 3-0-3-7, M. Oehlke 4-6-2-15, Mendez 1-4-4-7, Schutz 2-0-4-5, R. Oehlke 1-1-2-3, Fayerweather 2-2-4-6. Total 13-13-19-43.

Colfax (49)

FG-FT-F-TP: Irwin 5-0-3-11, Bowe 3-3-3-10, Barstad 6-0-1-14, Noel 0-1-1-1, Burcham 1-0-4-2, Shipman 2-6-1-10, Parker 0-1-1-1, Olsen 0-0-2-0. Total 17-11-16-49.

Glenwood City…………………22 21 – 43

Colfax……………………………33 16 – 49

3-point goals: GC: Rassbach, M. Oehlke, Mendez, Schutz. COL: Irwin, Bowe, Barstad 2.