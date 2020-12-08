Lady Toppers fall to Ramblers

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — In their second outing of the season, the Glenwood City Lady Hilltopper basketball team didn’t fare as well as they had few evening prior against Boyceville, losing to the Eau Claire Regis Ramblers 34-62 on Saturday, December 5th in Glenwood City.

“I thought our girls started out really strong! We got some nice early baskets and made some great effort with some second chance plays,” remarked Toppers’ head coach Carly Kittilson.

However, Regis hit a few early threes and Makenna Rohrscheib, who scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half, was able to drive on the Toppers. With that, the Ramblers were able to get an early lead on the Lady Tops and took a 34-20 advantage into halftime.

Kittilson admitted that they had some trouble at the end of the first half.

“We just could not get a good look at the basket and had some defensive errors so Regis finished the first half strong with some quick points to make their lead 14 going in at half,” noted Kittilson.

In the second half, the Ramblers built on their lead as the Toppers just couldn’t make enough plays to get back into it. The Ramblers outscored the Hilltoppers 28-14 in the second half to win with a substantial margin – 62-34.

Kendall Schutz led the Toppers in points with ten points followed by Bella Rassbach with nine.

“I was very proud of my girls on how hard they continued to play and never stopped playing and competing. We are looking to use this game to build on and learn from moving forward,” concluded Kittilson.

The Lady Tops hosted Durand on Monday, December 7th and will be away at Cadott on Thursday the 10th and then back home on Friday the 11th when the Vikings of Colfax come to town.

Glenwood City: Rassbach 4-1-2-9, M. Oehlke 3-0-2-6, Mendez 1-1-4-3, Schutz 4-2-3-10, Voeltz 0-0-0-0, DeSmith 0-0-3-0, R. Oehlke 1-2-0-4, Olson 0-0-0-0, Fayerweather 1-0-1-2, Draxler 0-0-2-0. Team 14-6-17-34.

Regis: Klink 1-2-4-4, Rohrscheib 8-2-2-21, Andrews 1-0-1-2, Morning 7-0-1-14, Mehtala 0-0-3-0, Highman 3-0-1-7, Lamont 0-0-1-0, Ridenour 0-0-3-0, Leis 2-0-1-5, Semred 0-0-0-0, Cullinan 0-0-0-0, Sabbagh 2-0-1-5, Chilson 1-2-1-4. Team 25-6-19-62.

Glenwood City……………………….20 14 – 34

Eau Claire Regis……………………..34 28 – 62

3-point goals: Regis: Rohrscheib 3, Highman, Leis, Sabbagh.