Lady Mounders split games, open conference play with win

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

After a 51-39 loss in non-conference play at Baldwin-Woodville of the Middle Border November 30, the Elk Mound girls’ basketball team began Dunn-St. Croix Conference play and bounced back with a 58-26 road win over Spring Valley December 3.

The Lady Mounders’ played their home opener last evening (Tuesday, December 8) against Somerset, another Middle Border squad, before going on the road once again to tangle with the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City in Plum City Friday, December 11. Elk Mound will continue its travels with its fourth non-conference contest next Monday, December 14 when it plays at Osseo-Fairchild.

Baldwin-Woodville

Elk Mound knocked down four shots from long range in the first half, including three from Brooke Emery and one by Tori Blaskowski to keep them close but they found themselves down 27-21

They made a run in the second half but couldn’t quite come all the way back, according to coach Jordan Kongshaug. The Mounder fell by a dozen points.

“I was appreciative of the effort every girl gave,” he said. “We will keep working to get better as conference season approaches.”

Emery added another triple in the second half and led the Mounders with 13 points while Stella Rhude contributed nine points and Blaskowski seven. Elk Mound made nine of 17 from the free throw line while the Blackhawks were 15 of 24.

Spring Valley

Blaskowski was pretty much unstoppable when she scored 21 of the Mounders 35 first half points to help Elk Mound build a 22-point lead over Spring Valley.

Blaskowski added a three pointer – her fifth of the game – in the second half to finish with 24 points. Olivia Schreiber added seven points and Stella Rhude and Kallee Rhude each had five.

Elk Mound hit seven of 17 free throws and nine triples in the contest. Allison Graham led the Cardinal scoring with 11 points, and the team went nine for 17 from the foul line.

“This was a good conference win for us,” Kongshaug said. “I continue to be impressed with the effort our girls give on the court.”