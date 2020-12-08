Elk Mound boys hope to contend for conference title

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

ELK MOUND — Returning eight players with varsity experience from last year’s squad, Elk Mound boys’ basketball head coach Michael Kessler is optimistic about the upcoming season.

The team lost starting guard Cade Hanson along with Cole Steinhorst, Blaze Todd, and Kyle DeLong via graduation. Four starters including Michael Jenson, Ryan Bohl, Nate Lew, and Ben Heath all are back. Along with Ethan Levra, Ryan Bartig, Antonio Meyer, and Carson Steinhorst all having varsity experience, it appears to be a pretty solid core for Kessler to work with.

Bohl, a second team all-conference pick, led the team in three areas including scoring, averaging 11.4 points a game, three-point shots and assists, and was third in rebounding. Heath was third in scoring at 8.5 points a game and led the Mounders in blocked shots, Jenson was fourth in scoring at a 6.7 average and Lew averaged 6.5 points a game and was second in both rebounding and assists.

The Mounders ended the 2019-20 season with a record of 13-11, losing in the regional semifinals to Altoona 56-45. They tied for third in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference at 9-5.

Experience and athletic ability should be the key to the Mounders success this year, according to Kessler.

“I think we will be able to utilize our athletic ability and do multiple things with our guys,” he said. “Guard play should be a strength as we have a lot of guards. We will struggle with an interior presence early on, but hope to coach guys up to become stronger down low,” he added.

Goals for the team are to win as many games as possible, compete for the D-SC title and be a legitimate threat in the regional/sectional come playoff time. Off the court, Kessler hopes his players can commit to at least 10 hours of community service to give back to the community that provides them with the opportunity to play the game.

Kessler begins his fifth season leading the Mounders and posts a 50-45 overall record. He looks for Durand and Spring Valley to be very solid in the conference this year.

Elk Mound began play at home December 3 against St. Croix Central and opened Dunn-St. Croix action last night (December 8) in Spring Valley and will then travel to Elmwood this Thursday, December 10 to face the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves.

2020-21 Varsity Roster

Seniors: Ryan Bohl, Ben Heath, Nate Lew, Ethan Levra, Mitchell Ruppelt, Antonio Meyer, Jake Gabert, Michael Jenson

Juniors: Brex Todd, Ethan Johnson

Sophomores: Ryan Bartig, Aidan Bartholomew, Jerome Delikowski

Freshman: Kaden Russo