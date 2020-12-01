Mounder girls begin season with loss to Fall Creek

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

FALL CREEK — With just a handful of teams in the area playing their first game of the season Tuesday, November 24, the Elk Mound and Fall Creek girls were two of them as they faced off in Fall Creek.

Although the Mounders were down by just four points late in the second half, the Crickets eventually pulled away for a 54-42 win.

It appeared Fall Creek was going to put the game away in the first half when they took a 22-14 lead but, the Mounders used an eight-point run to knot the score at 22-22.

Tied again at 24-24, the Crickets ended the half with a three-point shot to lead 27-24.

Fall Creek upped their lead to 35-26 before Isabella Hollister canned a triple for the Mounders and added a free throw a few seconds later. Olivia Schreiber hit a pair of free tosses and Brooke Emery drained a triple to get the Mounders closer, down 41-35.

Emery continued to have the hot hand as she drained another triple while Tori Blaskowski added her second of the game and the Mounders were within reach, behind 45-41 with just over four minutes to play.

But, it was all Fall Creek from there on out and they came away with the 12-point win.

Hollister and Blaskowski led the Mounders with 10 points each while Emery added nine. 24 of the team points came from behind the arc on eight triples for the Mounders.