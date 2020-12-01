Carly Kittlison takes reigns of GC girls’ basketball program, team looks to improve

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — With four-year head coach, Dean Fayerweather stepping down, Carly Kittilson, last year’s junior varsity coach, steps into the lead role this year as a first-time head coach for the Lady Hilltoppers’ basketball team.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kittilson will have even more challenges as a first-year coach. Currently, the plan is that the season will move forward with the hope of playing as many scheduled games as possible.

Last year the Toppers finished 2-12 in the conference and 4-18 overall. With lack of depth on the bench and injuries it was a tough year for Glenwood City.

The only real accolade last year was that Maddie Oehlke garnered an all-conference honorable mention.

Lost to graduation were Bethany Ullom, Kassidi Thompson and Mae Buttles. With them, Glenwood City loses some leadership, good attitudes and hustle.

Those returning for the 2020-21 season and hoping to boost the Hilltoppers overall record from last year are seniors Delanie Fayerweather, Maddie Oehlke, Yasmin Mendez, Bella Rassbach, Natasha DeSmith and junior Kendall Schutz. Kittilson remarked that these girls are coming off a successful fall sports season and they are eager to carry that over into the winter season.

As for those that will be moving up in the ranks, Kittilson commented that, “Our sophomores and freshman are a strong, solid group of girls. They have great attitudes and are very hard working girls.”

Leadership and positive mindsets are two strengths for this Hilltoppers’ team. Kittilson also stated that they are aggressive on offense and have a strong team defense. As for weaknesses, Kittilson concedes that they will need to continue to take care of the basketball, work on their rebounding and executing their offense.

Their goals for this year should be obtainable in that they hope to be .500 on the season and to be competitive in every game.

However, don’t sell the Lady Toppers short as they have discussed winning a conference championship as well this year. After a very exciting fall season where the volleyball team won their first-ever conference championship they are hoping to ride some of that energy and enthusiasm into the basketball season for a successful year.

Those looking to put a stop to that momentum will be Colfax, Durand and Elk Mound. Kittilson notes that they are all usually very strong and solid teams known for their intense press and aggressive offensive and defensive play.

Joining Kittilson in her coaching duties this year will be Samantha Schreiber. What she lacks in coaching experience she makes up in enthusiasm.

Right now the Lady Hilltoppers are scheduled to start their season on Thursday, December 3rd when they travel to Boyceville to take on the Bulldogs.

2020-21 Team Roster

Seniors: Maddie Ohelke, Delanie Fayerweather, Bella Rassbach, Yasmin Mendez, Natasha DeSmith

Juniors: Kendall Schutz and Morgan Johnson

Sophomores: Aubree Logghe, Eliza Voeltz, Devynn Olson, Brooklyn Caress, Molly Draxler

Freshmen: Ryeah Ohelke, Michaela Blaser, Libby Wagner, Madison Caress, Allaina Johnson.