Glenwood City’s second-half surge brings homecoming victory

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — The start of last Friday night’s home football contest looked so promising for Glenwood City.

The Hilltoppers started their first three offensive possessions of the game in Turtle Lake territory, thanks to a pair of short punts and an interception.

Unfortunately, that trio of golden Glenwood City scoring opportunities went for naught as the locals twice turned the ball over on downs after getting inside the 20-yard line and had to punt on the other foray.

Instead, it was the visiting Lakers, who had trouble moving the ball consistently all game, that capitalized on an interception at the Toppers’ five to score a second-quarter touchdown for a 6-0 halftime advantage.

But persistence and a resurgent rushing attack that produced its second straight 100-plus-yard game vaulted Glenwood City to three second-half touchdowns and their corresponding PAT kicks for a 21-6 homecoming victory over Turtle Lake October 30.

For the first time this year, the Hilltoppers had nearly as many yards running as they did passing the ball. The 125 yards rushing was Glenwood City’s most in any game this season and when combined with its 136 passing yards gave the Hilltoppers a big advantage in total yardage – 261 to 140 – over the Lakers who helped sink themselves with a dozen penalties for 125 yards, many of which were drive-killing faux pas.

The win also pushed the Toppers’ season record above .500 to 3-2, just a half game behind the 4-2 Lakers in fourth place.

After kicking off to open Friday’s game, Glenwood City forced Turtle Lake to punt in three plays. The kick by the Lakers’ punter Noah Torgerson raveled just 18 yards where its was downed.

With the ball on the Lakers 42, Glenwood City started its first offensive possession with great field position. A pair of Bryce Wickman passes to senior wide out Gavin Janson produced gains of 13 and 10 yards to take Glenwood City inside the visitors’ 20 at the 19 yard line.

Back-to-back incompletions left the Toppers with a third and 10, that’s when Wickman connected with Gavin Janson once again for an 18 yard gain to the one. But a holding infraction against the Toppers wiped out the play and moved them back to the Lakers 29. A three-yard gain by Will Eggert on third down and an incompletion on fourth down gave the ball back to Turtle Lake.

But a pair of holding call in three plays had the Lakers facing a fourth down and 28 from their own 8. The ensuing punt made it to only the 25 before bouncing out of bounds.

With just 25 yards between it and pay dirt, Glenwood City went to work. Wickman called a pair of keepers, picking up 11 yards and a first down at the Turtle Lake 14.

Justin Moe then toted the football on back-to-back plays for gains of 4 and three yards. Wickman was hit for a loss and fumbled on the next play but was able to scoop up the pig skin to keep the possession in the Toppers’ hands. Fortunately, a 5-yard face mask penalty by the Lakers during the play moved the ball to five and left the Toppers with a third down and one yard to go for a fresh set of downs. But in the two ensuing plays, Wickman threw an incomplete pass and Eggert was stuffed for no gain on the fourth-down run and the ball went back to the Lakers at their five.

Turtle Lake moved the football out to its own 34 on a pair of first downs before Brady McCarthy snared the first of his two interceptions on the night as the first quarter came to a close.

But with the ball on the Lakers’ 42 yard line, the Hilltoppers went nowhere in three plays as all of Wickman’s pass attempts fell incomplete. Wickman’s punted the ball to the 17, where Turtle Lake took over.

The Lakers’ Christian Torgerson broke off a 24-yard run on first down and added another five on the next play. A defensive holding call on the Toppers’ Drew Olson gave Turtle Lake five yards and a fresh set of downs. But the drive soon stalled when the Lakers were whistled for consecutive infractions – holding and a false start. That’s when McCarthy stepped up and in front of Toby Kahl’s third and 21 pass for his second interception.

But again the Toppers could not convert on the solid field position near midfield and had to punt.

Turtle Lake gained a first down and was able to reach its own 44 before punting. A nice 46-yard punt by Noah Torgerson with no return, pinned the Toppers at their own 10.

That’s when disaster struck for Glenwood City.

Bryce Wickman’s first-down toss was picked off by Drew Torgerson and returned to the five yard line with 5:37 left in the half.

It took the Lakers just one play and 18 seconds to put the first points on the scoreboard as Christian Torgerson plowed his way up the middle and into the end zone for six points. Although the kick failed, Turtle Lake had the 6-0 lead.

That lead held up until half after Wickman was intercepted for a second time in the quarter after the Toppers had reached the Lakers’ 23 with 40 second remaining.

The squads exchanged punts to open the second half.

But things began to change for the good on the Hilltoppers second possession of the third quarter.

Starting on its own 20, Glenwood City opened the drive with a 15-yard Wickman run. He then came right back for 11 more on the ensuing play. Wickman called his own number a third straight time and gained five more yards. Justin Moe took the next run for five yards and a first down at the Lakers 44.

Wickman finally went to the air and found Brady McCarthy for a gain of five. But on the next play, Wickman was tackled for a seven-yard loss. On a third and 12, McCarthy hauled in a 17-yard reception only to fumble as he was being taken to the ground. Fortunately, Gavin Janson was there to recover and the Toppers had a first down on the Lakers 29.

A few plays later, a third and three pass fell incomplete but Turtle Lake was called for roughing passer Bryce Wickman giving the Toppers a first down at the 11. Moe carried for seven and then Will Eggert finished off the final four yards on the next play for the touchdown. Marcis DeSmith added the extra point kick and the Toppers had their first lead at 7-6 with 3:34 to play in the third.

Glenwood City would extend its lead on the next offensive possession.

After forcing a Lakers’ punt, the Hilltoppers went 54 yards in five plays and 2:56 for their second touchdown, a 29-yard scamper by Brady McCarthy just two plays and 53 seconds into the final stanza. DeSmith’s kick put the Toppers ahead 14-6.

Turtle Lake looked to tie the score. It took the kickoff from its own 28 to the Toppers 12 yard line but a pair of holding calls and a Toppers’ tackle for a nine-yard loss left the Lakers with a fourth and 42 and necessitated a punt.

Glenwood City would put the game away with a third touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Toppers marched 55 yards in ten plays, aided by a big 15-yard face mask penalty on Turtle Lake, an capped the drive on a 3-yard Will Eggert run with 1:27 to play. DeSmith tacked on his third PAT of the game and the Toppers went ahead 21-6.

That’s how the game ended.

The Toppers spread out their success running the ball. Will Eggert finished with 35 yards and two scores on 14 carries, Brady McCarthy had one attempt for 28 yards and a touchdown, Justin Moe hauled the ball eight times for 23 yards and Bryce Wickman had nine tries for 36 yards. Wickman also netted 136 yards passing on 13 completions in 32 attempts with the two, first-half picks. Brandyn Hallquist led in receiving yardage with 49 on four catches while Gavin Janson, Brady McCarthy and Drew Olson each had three for 36, 29 and 22 yards respectively.

Glenwood City will conclude the regular season this Friday, November 6 with a road game in Plum City against the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City.