Glenwood City volleyball takes season opener against Elmwood/Plum City

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — The Hilltopper volleyball season finally got underway this past week on Tuesday, September 15th when they hosted the Wolves from Elmwood/Plum City (EPC).

The Lady Tops won the match in three straight sets and were looking forward to a rematch on Thursday. However, that match was cancelled due to a player from EPC testing positive for the Coronavirus.

“Overall, the team played a solid game of volleyball,” reported Glenwood City head coach Nicole Miller.

The Toppers won the first set of the best of five match with a score of 25-17. The second set was a bit tougher but the Toppers prevailed and won the set 31-29. Set three was won with a 25-18 score.

Coach Miller stated that, “For our first match, we had many good things happen with our team. Maddie Oehlke led the team with 5 kills, followed by Yasmin Mendez, Bella Rassbach and Ryeah Oehlke all with 4 kills each. Ryeah also has 4 serving aces, 31 assists and 4 solo blocks. Kristin Dayton had 2 kills, 5 assisting blocks, 3 solo blocks. Maddie Oehlke also had 3 serving aces, 35 assists, 4 solo blocks and 5 assisting blocks. Mendez led the night with 11 digs, 2 serving aces and 3 blocks. Bella Rassbach also had 10 digs, 2 blocks. Alex Peterson had 10 digs, 1 serving ace. Eliza Voeltz had a great night serving with no errors, 3 digs and 1 block.”

As for things that the Toppers need to improve, serving is one area due to the fact that they missed eleven serves during the match. Miller, however, stated communication as their biggest setback.

As she explained, “Learning their individual roles and places on the court will take time to get used to. When there are experienced players who can be aggressive alongside a younger more timid teammate, it can make for a big learning curve.”

Miller continued saying, “It was obvious they all have not played together before Tuesday night. They held it together after every error and encouraged each other to keep fighting and side out. The energy and atmosphere on the court is very positive and encouraging. Seeing how they all worked together to overcome the obstacles and win was so great to see and be a part of.”

Since they had no match on Thursday, the Toppers took advantage of the time to work on the areas that needed improvement from Tuesday night’s first contest.

If things go as planned, the Lady Tops will have played in Spring Valley last night and will host the Cardinals this Thursday, September 24th. The following week Glenwood City will square off for a pair of games against Durand, with the Toppers traveling to the Panthers’ lair on Tuesday, September 29 before hosting them on Thursday, the first of October.