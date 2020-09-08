2020 brings challenges for Hilltopper Harriers

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY – With all that is going on in 2020 due to the Coronavirus, this year’s cross country season will be challenging to say the least for the Hilltopper teams and their coaches – head coach Matthew Schutz who starts his fourteenth year with the program, eleven as the head coach and Angela Williams who enters her fifth year as the assistant coach. Will Rosenow joins the coaching the staff as a volunteer for the fourth year.

Last year the Glenwood City girls’ team made its sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament where it finished in seventh place, just seven points from second place.

And while they have some good runners returning in Bella Simmons, Kinzie Strong and Kendall Schutz it will be tough to make it to state (if they even have a state tournament this year) as a team after the loss of Emily Bethell and Izzy Williams to graduation.

Before making it to state the girls grabbed their fourth Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship in six years, and the Division 3 sectional title, with the top five runners mentioned above taking home all-conference honors.

For the boys last year, it was then freshman JJ Williams leading the team, earning a second team all-conference nod and missing a trip to state by one place. The boys lost Elijah Simmons and Jabin Hojem to graduation (four-year runners), as well as Alex Peralta.

Besides Simmons, Schutz and Strong returning for the girls, Gabby Moede will be back as well as Sam Peterson. Moede was the Toppers’ sixth runner last year and will move up to the top five this season. Peterson, who ran 7th or 8th last season, will need to step up into that fifth spot.

For the boys, Williams, Elek Anderson and Austin Nelson will be the top three runners for the Toppers this season. Last year Williams and Anderson were one and two for the team, while Nelson was in the top seven. Henry Wallin, who is the only senior for the boys, will have to step it up for his final season.

Neither the girls nor the boys team have a lot of depth this year so they will have to work extremely hard for any team recognition.

Coach Schutz’ goal for the girls is that they compete for a conference championship and any post season, if there is such a thing this year. For the boys, Schutz hopes they improve from last year’s season.

“We will have three strong runners and the rest will have to step it up in order to place as a team with other schools.”

With the pandemic, the Dunn-St. Croix conference has revamped the cross country schedule and divided the schools/teams in to two pods, an east and a west. Glenwood City is part of the west pod along with Boyceville, Spring Valley and Elmwood/Plum City. The east pod consists of Colfax, Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi.

Right now the schedule has the teams running five times and then the conference championship all within those same pods rotating schools as to where they run. The first meet is scheduled for September 10th at Spring Valley.

Coach Schutz was not happy with this new schedule but happy to be coaching again, stating “I’m excited to be working with my teams this fall, but I’m disappointed in the cross country schedule our conference came up with. It doesn’t allow our runners much competition or the ability to race to their full potential. Cross Country is considered a low risk sport since it is not a contact sport or use a game ball, but both high risk sports, football and volleyball, have the opportunity to play all of their conference foes (volleyball twice), but we have to run against the same three teams all season at every single meet. It’s simply not fair as we can easily social distance much better as we compete in the great outdoors. It’s not what other conferences around us are doing; they at least get the opportunity to run against all their conference schools. A better rotation of schools and one or two meets with all 8 conference teams would give these athletes a much better experience. I’m disappointed for my seniors who have given years to this sport, but don’t have the opportunity to return to a ‘normal’ season next year.”

2020 Roster

Boys

Senior: Henry Wallin; Juniors: Brendan Booth, Austin Nelson, Henry Draxler; Sophomores: Elek Anderson, Anthony Nelson, JJ Williams.

Girls

Seniors: Gabby Moede, Natasha DeSmith, Kinzie Strong; Juniors: Ella Knops, Kendall Schutz, Samantha Peterson, Bella Simmons; Freshmen: Haylie Hannah, Savanna Millerman, Natelle McCarthy.