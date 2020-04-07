Catching up with wrestlers Jake Nadeau and Brock Schlough By Editor | April 7, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Higher Education, School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Kessler among graduates at UW-Eau Claire March 31, 2020 | No Comments » MSOE announces Dean’s List and Honors List March 31, 2020 | No Comments » Benson graduates from UW-Oshkosh March 24, 2020 | No Comments » Gov. Evers directs DHS to mandate statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools March 13, 2020 | No Comments » Local students among UW-Eau Claire grads March 10, 2020 | No Comments »