Toppers place fourth in Timm Duals, GC quartet finishes with four wins By Editor | December 10, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Glenwood City Sports, Sports, Tribune Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Glenwood City boys toppled in season opener December 10, 2019 | No Comments » Lady Toppers defeat Ellsworth Panthers in final seconds, lose to Durand Panthers December 10, 2019 | No Comments » GC wrestlers’ leadership will be strength for upcoming season December 3, 2019 | No Comments » Lady Toppers win basketball season opener, fall to Prescott November 25, 2019 | No Comments » New coach to lead Boyceville boys’ cagers November 25, 2019 | No Comments »