SMSU announces recent graduates

Marshall, Minn. — A total of 409 degrees were awarded to students following the spring session of courses at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn.

The students earned their degrees in both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. A GPA of 3.5 or higher will be considered for the Dean’s List and is denoted by an asterisk.

Glenwood

Jefferey Chandler Engler Pooler (Bachelor of Science: Exercise Science)

Shaun Earl Stottler* (Bachelor of Science: Management)