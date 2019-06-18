Hamline University Dean’s List Spring 2019 By Editor | June 18, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Higher Education Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts UW-Whitewater announces Dean’s List June 18, 2019 | No Comments » Local students named to CVTC President’s List June 18, 2019 | No Comments » Mayo Clinic Health System lists births – 6-19-2019 June 18, 2019 | No Comments » Area students named to Dean’s List at UW-River Falls June 18, 2019 | No Comments » UW-Green Bay announces spring 2019 semester honors June 18, 2019 | No Comments »