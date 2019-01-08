Lady Toppers fall hard in 39-point loss to Elk Mound By Editor | January 8, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Glenwood City Sports, Sports, Tribune Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Glenwood City wrestlers beaten by SV/E Cardinals; compete in Cadott January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Hilltopper boys cage Boyceville Bulldogs for a big hardwood win January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Fayerweather, Grant medal at Northern Badger January 3, 2019 | No Comments » Topper girls get no holiday presents, fall to Stanley-Boyd and Osceola in home tourney January 3, 2019 | No Comments » Glenwood City boys keep it close in holiday tourney losses to Ellsworth and Somerset January 3, 2019 | No Comments »