Glenwood City volleyball earns 14th seed in WIAA Division 3 tournament

By Amber Hayden

GLENWOOD CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers’ volleyball team wrapped up conference and regular season action last week with home matches against Elmwood and Spring Valley.

Unfortunately Glenwood City was unable to make the most of its home court advantage, losing both D-SC contests 3-1 to finish with a 2-6 conference record and 3-12 overall mark for the 2018 regular season.

[emember_protected] The Hilltoppers will start the WIAA tournament with a clean slate and the #14 seed.

Glenwood City fought hard against Elmwood last Tuesday evening, October 9 but were unable to break through, falling to the Raiders in a four set match by tight scores of 25-23, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-22.

Thursday, October 11, was the final night of regular and conference season play for Glenwood City as they hosted the Spring Valley Cardinals. The Toppers suffered another loss in four with scores reading 20-25, 21-25, 25-21 and 18-25.

No team or individual statistics were available for either match prior to Tuesday’s press time.

Glenwood City traveled to #3 seed St. Croix Falls last night (October 16) to open up the WIAA Division 3 tournament play, with a win the Lady Toppers would move on to Thursday’s regional semifinal against the winner Unity (#6)-Webster (#11) match. The regional championship is slated for Saturday, October 20. [/emember_protected]