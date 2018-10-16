Bulldogs volleyball take win against Plum City, but fall to the Panthers

By Amber Hayden

PLUM CITY — The Boyceville volleyball team wrapped up conference and regular season play last week with matches against the Plum City Blue Devils and the Durand Panthers.

Boyceville found themselves having to fight back during its first set in Plum City after miscommunication crept in, but the Bulldogs managed to find the will and rallied for the first-set win and went on to win in three over the Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs finished out their regular season with a home loss to Durand on Thursday, October 11 to which coach Peterson explained a lack of confidence did in her Lady Bulldogs who fell in three sets.

[emember_protected] Boyceville drew the 12th seed in the WIAA Division 3 volleyball half sectional and had to travel Ladysmith Tuesday evening, October 16, to open up tournament play against the third-seeded Lumberjills. If the Bulldogs win, they would play the Spooner-Phillips winner this Thursday with regional finals set for Saturday, October 20.

Boyceville vs. Plum City

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Plum City on Tuesday evening, October 9, to take on the Blue Devils in the second to last match up of the season for both teams.

Miscommunication during the first set made ended in a close call for the Bulldogs as they won 25-20, sets two and three ended a little better for Boyceville with scores of 25-19 and 25-12.

“We didn’t communicate on the court very well as a team and it showed in the score,” commented coach Peterson, “Although we won it wasn’t our best game.”

Kady Grambow had a solid night for the Bulldogs with six aces from the service line, as well as five kills, four digs and one assisted block.

Leading the offense for the Bulldogs were teammates Jaida Peterson and Hannah Johnson with ten kills a piece, Tyra Kostman, middle hitter, put down seven kills against the Blue Devils and Emma Ouellette contributed three kills as well.

“Too many serving errors in set two made the score closer than it needed to be. In set three, we simply found spots to place the ball on their court to score,” stated coach Peterson.

Jaida Peterson dug deep against Plum City with eight digs, Emma Bygd tacked on seven more and Chrissa Kersten contributed four more for the Bulldogs.

Senior Amber Retzloff managed 15 assists for Boyceville, Ouellette had nine and Alyx Bloom added in two more.

“We played very well the third game to beat Plum City quite easily. Hannah Johnson, Jaida Peterson and Tyra Kostman had some great hits tonight,” explained coach Peterson.

Boyceville vs. Durand

The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season last Thursday evening, October 11, against the Durand Panthers with an unfortunate loss in three by scores of 24-26, 20-25 and 9-25.

“The first set was tight and we had the lead at the end and let it slip away,” stated coach Peterson.

Kady Grambow played well at the net for the Bulldogs with eight kills, Hannah Johnson tacked on seven and Jaida Peterson contributed five kills of her own.

Boyceville honored three seniors during the home game, Alyx Bloom, Jaida Peterson and Amber Retzloff who have been dedicated players to the program.

“They are all great kids who work hard and are excellent role models for the younger players on our team,” stated Peterson.

Jaida Peterson led the defense for Boyceville with 15 digs, Hannah Johnson contributed seven more and Retzloff dug deep for another five digs.

The team was led in assists by Amber Retzloff with 12, Emma Ouellette had eight assists and Alyx Bloom managed two assists against the Panthers.

“We lost our confidence and let the third set slip away without much of a fight,” Peterson stated. [/emember_protected]