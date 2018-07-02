Olson graduates from Normandale Community College

BLOOMINGTON, MN – Normandale Community College honored more than 1,200 graduates at its graduation ceremony on May 14 at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

[emember_protected] Among those honored was Breanna Aprille Olson of Wilson, WI, who graduated with an Associate of Arts in Liberal Education.

Over 320 graduates participated in the ceremonies. The ceremony honored Summer 2017 and Fall 2017 graduates, along with the candidates for Spring 2018 graduation. Normandale congratulates these individuals who reside in your community on their graduation. [/emember_protected]