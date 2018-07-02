MSU-Mankato announces 2018 spring semester Dean’s List

MANKATO, MIN – The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced.

Nicole Gabbert of Glenwood City, who a Senior majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the Honors List.

[emember_protected] Among 3,035 students, a total of 768 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,266 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester. [/emember_protected]