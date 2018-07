Local students graduate from UW-Stout

MENOMONIE – The following students from the area graduated in May 2018 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin:

From Boyceville: Brandee Farrell, M.S. Clinical Mental Health Couns

From Colfax: Alexa DeMoe, M.S. Clinical Mntl Health Couns

From Elk Mound: Alexandra Hagberg, B.S. Special Education; Kayla Hefti, B.S. Special Education; Christopher Jaenke, B.S. Business Administration

From Glenwood City: Shawnae Larson, B.S. Business Administration; Tiffany Stolarczyk, B.S. Prof Commun & Emergng Media; Christopher Wagner, B.S. Supply Chain Management

From Wilson: Brennen Olson, B.S. Computer Engineering