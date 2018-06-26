WITC says farewell to over 400 graduates

SHELL LAKE, WI – Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College held its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 18 for the graduating class of 2018. More than 400 students were honored in commencement ceremonies across the four WITC campuses located in Ashland, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Superior. Students earned completion certificates, technical diplomas and associate degrees across a variety of programs.

Among those who received degrees are:

• Paul Boesl of Boyceville, Technical Diploma Two Year, Agricultural Power/Equip Tech

• Cassandra Schoenthaler of Boyceville, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Administative Prof

• Abigail Kahler of Emerald, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education

• Abigail Kahler of Emerald, Technical Diploma One Year, Child Care Services E-Connect

• Rachael Hawkins of Glenwood City, Technical Diploma One Year, Health Office Professional

WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships.