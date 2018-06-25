Local students receive scholarships at CVTC

EAU CLAIRE – Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 264 scholarships totaling more than $158,000 recently when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.

[emember_protected] At the events, scholarship recipients were paired at tables with representatives from the families or organizations that generously donated the scholarship funds. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients.

Local students receiving scholarships included:

• From Boyceville: Jenna Beyrer, BMO Harris Bank Endowed Scholarship.

• From Colfax: Bethany Ferry, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.

• From Elk Mound: Kevin Reynolds Jr., CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Accounting Endowment Scholarship; Hannah Nicol, Bob Houser – Northwestern Mutual Financial Network Endowed Scholarship and Dairy State Bank Endowment Scholarship; Joshua Swartz, Victor & Eunice Finstad Memorial Endowment; Elaine Antieau, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship and Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship; and Mary Schulze, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

• From Glenwood City: Dennis Clemens, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship.

• From Knapp: Trina Neidermyer, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship; and Nichole Cassell, L. E. Phillips Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Myrtle E. LeMay Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship. [/emember_protected]