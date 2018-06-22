Western Technical College announces graduates

LA CROSSE – Western Technical College is pleased to announce the names of the 2017-18 graduates.

[emember_protected] The graduates include Alexandria Fleming of Elk Mound, Bio-Medical Electronics program; and Isaiah Loewenhagen of Elk Mound, Electromechanical Maintenance Technician program.

Of the graduates, 635 will receive associate’s degrees and 797 will receive technical diplomas. In addition, students from 32 cerficate progrmaas completed their studies during the 2017-18 academic year. [/emember_protected]