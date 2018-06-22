Mueller named to Dean’s List at Mount Mary University

MILWAUKEE – Nicole Jean Mueller of Elk Mound, an Elk Mound High School graduate majoring in Occupational Therapy, was among those named to the Mount Mary University Spring 2017 Dean’s List.

The Dean's List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the Dean's List when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least 8 credits.