Area students named to Dean’s List at UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, WI – The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean’s List honoring 1,417 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

Among those named to the list were Michaela Boesl of Boyceville, Dairy Science; Cheyenne Booth of Boyceville, Animal Science; Catelynn Clark of Boyceville, Modern Language, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages; April Lake of Boyceville, Crop & Soil Science; Hannah Ludtke of Downing, Animal Science, Pre-Professional; Leslie Ludtke of Downing, Geology; Jordan Averill of Emerald, Psychology; Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City, Agricultural Business; Gabrielle Peterson of Glenwood City, Animal Science; Tianna Cebulla of Knapp, Animal Science; Selena Neidermyer of Knapp, Biology, Neuroscience; Kayla Olson of Knapp, Agricultural Business; Madysn Riek of Wheeler, Animal Science; Bryan Bednarek of Wilson, Agricultural Business; Rebecca Heier of Elk Mound, Animal Science; Courtney Solberg of Elk Mound, Biology; and Sarah Sweeney of Elk Mound, Marketing Communications.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.