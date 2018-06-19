UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement

STEVENS POINT, WI – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,260 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Among the full-time undergraduate students who earned High Honors (had grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89) were Kendra Potter of Elk Mound and Corrine Zimmer of Elk Mound. Among the full-time undergraduate students who earned Honors (had grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74) was Zachary Mohr of Elk Mound.

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.