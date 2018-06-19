Local students named to dean’s list at St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD, MN – St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,200 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2018 spring semester dean’s list.

[emember_protected] To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Among the students named to the dean’s list were Chyann Erickson of Colfax, College of Science and Engineering, Environmental Studies, BS; and Noah Zurbuchen of Elk Mound, College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, BS. [/emember_protected]