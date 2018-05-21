Quilling graduates from Trinity International University By Editor | May 21, 2018 | 0 DEERFIELD, IL – Nathan Jeffrey Quilling of Elk Mound received received a BA – Business: Management from Trinity International University at spring commencement Saturday, May 12. Posted in Higher Education Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts University of Jamestown announces Dean’s List May 21, 2018 | No Comments » Elk Mound student among honored at Excellence in Education banquet May 21, 2018 | No Comments » 2018 4-H Scholarship & Key Award recipients announced May 21, 2018 | No Comments » Locals graduate from MSU Mankato May 5 May 7, 2018 Olson among UMD students who present their research projects for UROP Research Showcase May 1, 2018