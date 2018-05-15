Hilltopper golfers close out regular season

The Glenwood City golf team finished up the weather-shorten conference and regular seasons this past week with a pair of Dunn-St. Croix meets and a Saturday tournament.

Competing in Durand last Monday, May 7, Glenwood City played a pair of 9-home meets at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Durand.

The Hilltoppers performed well, finishing in third place in both meets with team scores of 187 and 185.

The home team Durand edged Spring Valley by three strokes for the win in each meet and forged a tie atop the conference standings. The Cardinals’ Tyler Leach won medalist honors in both meets while the Panthers’ Dawson Kurth and TJ Tulip finished second and third respectively.

Four days later conference golf closed out the regular season where it had began a month earlier, at Whitetail Golf Course.

With the exception of Durand, who won its third consecutive meet of the week to take over the conference lead, the rest of the teams’ scores rose.

Glenwood City tallied a 191 to take fourth place.

Medalist honors went to Durand’s Dawson Kurth after he shot a 36 on the Whitetail course.

Golfers returned to Whitetail this past Monday for the Dunn-St. Croix tournament. The 18-hole meet, where point values are doubled, coupled with the results from the other regular season meets will determine the conference’s overall champion, both for individuals and team.

Heading into the conference tournament, Glenwood City held a one-point lead over Mondovi for third place in the D-SC standings.

The Toppers will start WIAA tournament play next Tuesday, May 22 in the Division 3 regional at Webster.

Durand

Will Owen had a great day on the Rolling Greens Course in Durand last Monday, May 7.

Owen fired a 44 to lead the Toppers to a third-place finish in the opening meet in Durand. He then shaved two strokes off his game two score to again top the local efforts with a 42.

Senior Collin Schone and junior Dillon Hierlmeier both shot 45s and finished just a stroke behind Owen.

Rounding out the match one scores for Glenwood City were Ethan Hanson with a 53 and Riley Schutz tallied a 59.

Showing steady and consistent play, Collin Schone turned in another score of 45 in the second meet. Riley Schutz had a dramatic improvement in the later meet, cutting 11 swings off his game to finish with a 48.

Ethan Hanson and Dillon Hierlmeier carded a 50 and 51 respectively.

MEET 1 TEAM SCORES: 1. Durand 175, 2. Spring Valley 178, 3. Glenwood City 187, 4. Mondovi 194, 5. Elk Mound 210, 6. Colfax 211.

MEET 2 TEAM SCORES: 1. Durand 173, 2. Spring Valley 176, 3. Glenwood City 185, Mondovi 194, 5. Elk Mound 201, 6. Colfax 220.

Whitetail

For the third consecutive meet, Collin Schone fired a 45.

The senior turned in the score at the conference regular-season finale at Whitetail Golf Course Friday, May 11.

Ethan Hanson matched Schone’s score of 45 as the two Toppers finished seventh on the individual leader board at Whitetail.

Will Owen also shot a sub-50 meet, tallying a 48 over the nine holes. Dillon Hierlmeier tallied a 53 and Riley Schutz carded a 60.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Durand 173, 2. Spring Valley 181, 3. Mondovi 183, 4. Glenwood City 191, 5. Elk Mound 227, 6. Colfax 239.

Spring Valley Tournament

The Hilltoppers wrapped up the regular season last Saturday in Spring Valley.

Glenwood City finished sixth with 393 in the 11-team, 18-hole tournament held May 12.

The host Cardinals won the tournament handily, besting runner-up Baldwin-Woodville by 38 strokes.

Three Topper golfers had sub-100 games led by Will Owen’s score of 95. Collin Schone and Ethan Hanson each shot a 97.

Riley Schutz tallied 104 strokes over the 18-holes meet an Dillon Hierlmeier rounded out the varsity scoring with a 112.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Spring Valley 328, 2. Baldwin-Woodville 366, 3. St. Croix Central 379, 4. Ellsworth 382, 5. Osceola 389, 6. Glenwood City 393, 7. Elk Mound 417, 8. Cochrane-Fountain City 426, 9. Spring Valley B team 433, 10. Somerset 468, 11. Cameron 469.