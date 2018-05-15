Glenwood City track runs in Colfax and home

By Missy Klatt

The Hilltoppers had two meets this past week to finish out the regular season. On Tuesday, May 8th they traveled to Colfax for a large meet against several of the teams that they will meet in regionals this year. Then on Thursday, the 10th they hosted their last meet of the year against teams that were all from larger schools.

[emember_protected]

Colfax

“I feel the pieces are starting to fall together as we had a good showing in most events,” was head coach, Rick Tiberg’s comment after the Colfax meet. With sixteen teams competing they did quite well with both the Girls and Boys’ teams finishing in fourth place. They did especially well in the relays.

The girls’ 4×100 team, consisting of Bella Rassbach, Kristin Dayton, Delaney Quinn and Marie Garcia finished in first place with a time of 55.27. The 4×400 team of Megan Speiser, Bella Rassbach, Julia Dinkel and Elizabeth Wink also finished in first with a time of 4:28.96. The girls’ 4×200 came in fourth and the 4×800 was third.

For the boys it was the championship team of Darian Mulhtauf, Jake Nelson, Carson Strong and Jake Kopaz that once again captured first place in the 4×100 with a time of 45.64. This same group also took second in the 4×200. The boys’ 4×400 finished in a very respectable fifth place.

Individually some of the best performances were a second place finish from Kristin Dayton in the triple jump, a fourth place finish in the 400m from Elizabeth Wink, a fourth place for Bella Rassbach in the long jump and a fifth place finish for Yasmin Mendez in the shot put.

For the boys, Jake Nelson took second in the 200m. Ethan Kahler took fourth in the 110m hurdles and fifth in the 300m hurdles. A trio of senior boys all had a fifth place finish; Peter Hill in high jump, Owen Wagner in pole vault and Quinn Taylor in the triple jump.

RESULTS:



GIRLS: 100m: 6. M. Schmidt 13.90, 11. M. Garcia 14.30. 200m: 18. T. Peskar 30.52, 19. M. Eliason 31.18, 22. B. Ullom 31.30. 400m: 4. E. Wink 1:05.69, 7. M. Spieser 1:07.70, 9. K. Strong 1:08.92. 800m: 10. G. Moede 2:54.57, 15. A. Bauman 3:01.33. 1600m: 13. G. Moede 6:23.23. 100m hurdles: 8. H. Strehlo 19.12, 12. L. Gilbert 20.29. 300m hurdles: 9. L. Wannemacher 58.05, 11. H. Sterhlo 59.29, 13. L. Gilbert 59.53. 4x100m relay: 1. GC 55.27. 4x200m relay: 4. GC 2:01.24. 4x400m relay: 1. GC 4:28.96. 4x800m relay: 3. GC 11:15.47. High jump: 7. J. Dinkel 4-06, 14. M. Eliason 4-02. Long jump: 4. B. Rassbach 15-01.75, 10. K. Dayton 13-07.75. Triple jump: 2. K. Dayton 30-01, 7. H. Sterhlo 27-09.5. Shot put: 5. Y. Mendez 32-06, 16. H. Cook 27-01. Discus: 13. Y. Mendez 78-11, 14. B. Mendez 73-03, J. Hager 56-00.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Ladysmith 90, 2. Colfax 71, 3. Cumberland 68, 4. Elk Mound 63, 4. Glenwood City 63, 6. Frederic /Luck 52, 7. Cadott 51, 8. Clear Lake 44, 9. Flambeau 38, 10. Cornell/Lake Holcombe 33, 11. Thorp/Gilman 30, 12. Elmwood/Plum City 27, 13. Prairie Farm 25, 14. Turtle/Lake Clayton 21, 15. Spring Valley 12, 16. Winter 5.

BOYS: 100m: 6. D. Multauf 11.97, 15. D. Dean-Immerman 12.62, 22. Z. Raska 12.90. 200m: 2. J. Nelson 24.08, 11. D. Dean-Immerman 25.59, 22. Z. Raska 27.05. 400m: 8. A. Grant 57.50, 16. P. Watson 1:03.24. 800m: W. Eggert 2:23.57. 1600m: 22. E. Simmons 5:58.16. 3200m: 15. K. Meyers 13:55.06. 110m hurdles: 4. E. Kahler 17.12, 8. P. Hill 18.74. 300m hurdles: 5. E. Kahler 45.52, 7. P. Hill 46.68. 4x100m relay: 1. GC 45.64. 4x200m relay: 2. GC 1:38.15. 4x400m relay: 5. GC 4:08.91. High jump: 5. P. Hill 5-06. Pole vault: 5. O. Wagner 9-06. Long jump: 8. Q. Taylor 18-05.50, 25. W. Eggert 15-00, 26. A. Grant 14-09.25. Triple jump: 5. Q. Taylor 38-07.50, 10. M. Bauman 34-05.50.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Elk Mound 150.5, 2. Cadott 81.33, 3. Cumberland 61, 4. Glenwood City 59, 5. Turtle Lake/Clayton 58, 6. Clear Lake 53, 7. Frederic/Luck 52.50, 8. Colfax 48, 9. Spring Valley 28, 9. Cornell/Lake Holcombe 28, 11. Flambeau 27.33, 12. Ladysmith 25, 13. Thorp/Gilman 14, 14. Elmwood/Plum City 11, 15. Prairie Farm 3.33, 16. Winter 2.

Home

There was a lot of tough competition on Thursday but the Topper boys finished a respectable fourth out of seven teams, most of who were division two teams. The girls placed sixth.

Quinn Taylor had an outstanding day in the field events, taking first place in the long jump with a jump of 18’11” and second in the triple jump. Darian Multhauf also had a good day with a second place finish in the 200m dash and a third place in the long jump. The hurdling duo of Ethan Kahler and Peter Hill took first and third, respectively in the 300m hurdles.

Individually the top girl for the Hilltoppers was Megan Speiser with a fourth place finish in the 400m dash. Freshman Yasmin Mendez continues to shine in the throwing events with a fifth place finish in the shot put and a seventh in the discus.

The Hilltoppers will be competing in Mondovi on Tuesday, May 15th at the conference meet. Regionals will be in Frederic on Monday, May 21st.

RESULTS:

GIRLS: 100m: 25. M. Garcia 14.77, 30. A. Bauman 15.07, 34. M. Schmidt 15.85. 200m: 10. B. Rassbach 28.81, 21. B. Ullom 30.54, 22. M. Eliason 30.59, 26. A. Bauman 31.56. 400m: 4. M. Speiser 1:07.48, 7. K. Strong 1:09.41, 18. L. Wannemacher 1:12.66. 800m: 6. G. Moede 2:52.42. 100m hurdles: 7. H. Strehlo 18.68, 12. L. Gilbert 20.70. 300m hurdles: 7. H. Strehlo 56.51, 11. L. Wannemacher 58.12, 13. L. Gilbert 1:01.12. 4x100m relay: 3. GC 54.72. 4x200m relay: 4. GC 1:59.67, 5. GC- B 2:06.42. 4x400m relay: 3. GC 4:28.55. 4x800m relay: 2. GC 11:18.83. High Jump: 5. J. Dinkel 4-04. Long jump: 5. B. Rassbach 14-08, 10. J. Dinkel 13-06, 11. K. Dayton 13-05, 17. M. Schmidt 11-02. Triple Jump: 6. H. Strehlo 28-04.50, 7. D. Quinn 28-04. Shot put: 5. Y. Mendez 30-07.50, 12. H. Cook 27-05.50, 20. H. Strehlo 24-03.50, 31. J. Hager 20-02.50. Discus: 7. Y. Mendez 86-01, 21. J. Hager 56-06, 33. H. Cook 48-07, 35. B, Mendez 46-00.

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Prescott 130, 2. St. Croix Falls 12, 3. Amery 109, 4. Ellsworth 77.5, 5. Baldwin-Woodville 44, 6. Glenwood City 35.5, 7. St. Croix Central 35.

BOYS: 100m: 17. D. Dean-Immerman 12.62, 24. Z. Raska 12.84. 200m: 2. D. Multauf 23.97, 15. A. Grant 25.66, 23. Z. Raska 26.53, 30. P. Watson, 27.47, 35. E. Simmons 27.87. 400m: 23. W. Eggert 1:01.71, 27. E. Simmons 1:02.97, 30. P. Watson 1:03.60. 800m: 13. W. Eggert 2:26.94. 3200m: 13. K. Meyers 13:36.38. 110m hurdles: 4. E. Kahler 17.50. 300m hurdles: 1. E. Kahler 43.913. P. Hill 46.01. 4x100m relay: 2. GC 45.32. 4x200m relay: 2. GC 1:3514. High jump: 6. E. Simmons 5-00, 6. A. Grant 5-00. Pole vault: 7. O. Wagner 10-00. Long jump: 1. Q. Taylor 18-11, 3. D. Multhauf 18-06.25, 12. A. Grant 15-11, 16. W. Eggert 14-07. Triple jump: 2. Q. Taylor 40-00. Shot put: 23. J. Klatt 29-05. Discus: 19. 80-06.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Amery 140.25, 2. St. Croix Falls 109, 3. Prescott 93, 4. Glenwood City 68.5, 5. Ellsworth 53.25, 6. St. Croix Central 46, 7. Baldwin-Woodville 40.