Meredith reaches huge milestones in final season with UW-River Falls’ volleyball team

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

UW-RIVER FALLS — Kameri Meredith, a 2020 graduate of Colfax high school, has made quite a name for herself with the University of Wisconsin – River Falls’ volleyball team. Playing in just three seasons, (due to Covid-19, there was no 2020 fall season for any Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams), Meredith collected her 1,000th dig at the College of St. Benedict, (MN) match October 14, and in a three-game sweep over Hamline (MN) University November 1, Meredith finished with 14 kills, with the fourth one putting her over the 1,000 kill mark for the Falcons. She is one of just five players from UW-RF to accomplish this feat and to do it in three seasons is phenomenal.

Meredith, an outside hitter, was named WIAC player of the week for the first time in her collegiate career for the week of October 9-15. She earned the honor after helping the Wildcats defeat UW–La Crosse, Concordia College-Moorhead (MN) and the College of St. Benedict. In the three matches, she totaled a team high 44 kills and added 56 digs including the big number 1,000.

In an exciting five-set win over UW-Eau Claire, October 25, Meredith led the Wildcats with 14 kills while collecting 20 digs.

Although UW-River Falls did not qualify for the WIAC playoffs by finishing in the top six of the eight teams in the conference her first two seasons, they did make it this year and pulled off a big upset win at UW-Platteville November 7. They traveled to UW-Whitewater two days later to face powerhouse and the number two seed Warhawks with hopes of knocking them off and competing for the WIAC championship November 11. Although it was a close match, the Falcons lost in three sets, thus ending Meredith’s collegiate career.

Meredith was named to several all-tournament teams in her three seasons and was All WIAC honorable mention as a junior as well as being named to the All WIAC Sportsmanship team the same year. She was also on the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll all three seasons and capped off her career by being named first team All WIAC just after this season ended.

Playing for head coach Dipen Patel all three seasons, he commented on coaching her, “Kameri blossomed into a wonderful teammate, leader and young woman,” he said. “Never shying away from adversity, we are extremely lucky to have had her in our program. Kameri is a rare college athlete that balances two sports. As hard as that is, she demonstrates exceptional discipline in the classroom and towards both sports,” he added.

Meredith finished with 1,049 kills, 84 assists, 122 serving aces with 1,243 points. She also picked up 1,103 digs, 20 solo blocks and 106 assisted blocks. The Wildcats finished with a record of 57-36 overall in her three seasons, and although she would be eligible for another year because of the NCAA Covid policy where everyone could play an extra year, Meredith will move on to basketball season for the Falcons and will graduate in the spring.