2023 D-SC All Conference Volleyball teams announced

A TRIO from this year’s Colfax Volleyball Team was chosen to the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference squads. From left to right are: McKenna Shipman (second team), Jeanette Hydukovich (first team) and Jada Anderson (first team). —photo by Shawn DeWitt
ELK MOUND had three athletes selected to the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference Volleyball teams. They are, from left to right, Miley Carlton, Lydia Levra, and Taylor Frinack. —photo submitted
HAILEY KETOLA was the lone Glenwood City representative on the 2023 Duun-St. Croix Volleyball All-Conference teams.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt
THIS BOYCEVILLE duo has been named to the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference Volleyball teams. Delaney Olson (left) was chosen as an honorable mention while Chelsi Holden was named as a second-team honoree. —photo submitted
D-SC VOLLEYBALL
FIRST TEAM
Jeanette Hydukovich COL SR
Jada Anderson COL SR
Elena Weber D-A SR
Sawyer Sabelko D-A JR
Miley Carlton EM SO
Lydia Levra EM SR
Mahkenzee Koenitzer MON SR
Mara Ducklow SV SR
Charli Vanasse SV SR
SECOND TEAM
McKenna Shipman COL SR
Chelsi Holden BV SO
Taylor Frinack EM SO
Ava Gray MON SR
Ella Stangl SV SO
Bella Stein SV JR
Addison Nelson SV SO
HONORABLE MENTION
Delaney Olson BV JR
Addison Auth D-A JR
Aurora Sampair E/PC FR
Hailey Ketola GC SO
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mara Ducklow SV SR