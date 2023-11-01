 Skip to content

2023 D-SC All Conference Volleyball teams announced

A TRIO from this year’s Colfax Volleyball Team was chosen to the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference squads. From left to right are: McKenna Shipman (second team), Jeanette Hydukovich (first team) and Jada Anderson (first team). —photo by Shawn DeWitt

ELK MOUND had three athletes selected to the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference Volleyball teams. They are, from left to right, Miley Carlton, Lydia Levra, and Taylor Frinack. —photo submitted

HAILEY KETOLA was the lone Glenwood City representative on the 2023 Duun-St. Croix Volleyball All-Conference teams.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt

THIS BOYCEVILLE duo has been named to the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference Volleyball teams. Delaney Olson (left) was chosen as an honorable mention while Chelsi Holden was named as a second-team honoree. —photo submitted

D-SC VOLLEYBALL

FIRST TEAM

Jeanette Hydukovich COL SR

Jada Anderson COL SR

Elena Weber D-A SR

Sawyer Sabelko D-A JR

Miley Carlton EM SO

Lydia Levra EM SR

Mahkenzee Koenitzer MON SR

Mara Ducklow SV SR

Charli Vanasse SV SR

SECOND TEAM

McKenna Shipman COL SR

Chelsi Holden BV SO

Taylor Frinack EM SO

Ava Gray MON SR

Ella Stangl SV SO

Bella Stein SV JR

Addison Nelson SV SO

HONORABLE MENTION

Delaney Olson BV JR

Addison Auth D-A JR

Aurora Sampair E/PC FR

Hailey Ketola GC SO

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mara Ducklow SV SR

