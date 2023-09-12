WI Badger football ticket lottery for Veterans now open

Get ready to Jump Around! The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce it will distribute free tickets to the Veterans Day Wisconsin Badgers Salute to Veterans football game.

Join us and other veterans to watch the Badgers take on the Northwestern Wildcarts at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, November 11. Game time is TBD.

With a limited number of free tickets available, Veterans and service members can register to win up to two tickets online at WisVetsSports.com through Sunday, September 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin Athletic Department provides tickets each year so veterans and their guests can enjoy the game.